PEAK6 Investments LLC Acquires Shares of 99,955 Plum Acquisition Corp. I (NASDAQ:PLMIU)

PEAK6 Investments LLC bought a new stake in shares of Plum Acquisition Corp. I (NASDAQ:PLMIU) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 99,955 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $995,000.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund acquired a new stake in shares of Plum Acquisition Corp. I during the first quarter valued at about $3,268,000. Boundary Creek Advisors LP acquired a new stake in shares of Plum Acquisition Corp. I during the first quarter valued at about $1,397,000. Wolverine Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Plum Acquisition Corp. I during the first quarter valued at about $987,000. Dupont Capital Management Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Plum Acquisition Corp. I during the first quarter valued at about $796,000. Finally, Toronto Dominion Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Plum Acquisition Corp. I during the first quarter valued at about $501,000.

NASDAQ:PLMIU opened at $10.04 on Friday. Plum Acquisition Corp. I has a one year low of $9.81 and a one year high of $10.10. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $9.98.

Plum Acquisition Corp. I focuses on effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or related business combination with one or more businesses. The company was incorporated in 2021 and is based in San Francisco, California.

