PBF Logistics LP (NYSE:PBFX) Holdings Reduced by UBS Group AG

UBS Group AG decreased its position in PBF Logistics LP (NYSE:PBFX) by 3.5% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 307,513 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after selling 11,045 shares during the period. UBS Group AG owned approximately 0.49% of PBF Logistics worth $4,527,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. State of Tennessee Treasury Department grew its position in PBF Logistics by 32.0% in the 1st quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department now owns 19,038 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $280,000 after purchasing an additional 4,615 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its holdings in shares of PBF Logistics by 62.0% in the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 7,846 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $115,000 after acquiring an additional 3,002 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of PBF Logistics in the first quarter valued at approximately $195,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in shares of PBF Logistics by 12.2% in the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,163,603 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $10,647,000 after acquiring an additional 126,083 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in shares of PBF Logistics by 10.9% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 660,988 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $6,048,000 after acquiring an additional 64,936 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 21.96% of the company’s stock.

PBFX stock opened at $14.91 on Friday. PBF Logistics LP has a 12 month low of $6.92 and a 12 month high of $16.70. The firm has a market capitalization of $929.88 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.24 and a beta of 1.83. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $15.42. The company has a current ratio of 2.82, a quick ratio of 2.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.79.

PBF Logistics (NYSE:PBFX) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The pipeline company reported $0.59 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.54 by $0.05. PBF Logistics had a net margin of 42.24% and a return on equity of 97.04%. The business had revenue of $87.51 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $83.46 million.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 27th. Investors of record on Thursday, May 13th were paid a dividend of $0.30 per share. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 8.05%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, May 12th. PBF Logistics’s dividend payout ratio is presently 48.58%.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on PBFX. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of PBF Logistics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 31st. Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on shares of PBF Logistics from $11.50 to $13.50 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 3rd. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of PBF Logistics from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 4th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. PBF Logistics has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $13.30.

In other PBF Logistics news, insider Control Empresarial De Capital bought 41,185 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 3rd. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $15.35 per share, with a total value of $632,189.75. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.90% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About PBF Logistics

PBF Logistics LP owns, leases, acquires, develops, and operates crude oil and refined petroleum products terminals, pipelines, storage facilities, and other logistics assets in the United States. It operates in two segments, Transportation and Terminaling; and Storage. The company's assets include the DCR rail terminal, a double loop track with ancillary pumping and unloading equipment; the Toledo Truck Terminal, a crude truck unloading terminal; the DCR West Rack, a heavy crude oil rail unloading facility at the Delaware city refinery; the Toledo storage facility, which includes a propane storage and loading facility; the DCR products pipeline, an interstate petroleum products pipeline; the DCR truck rack, a truck loading rack; the San Joaquin Valley pipeline system and Paulsboro natural gas pipeline; and Knoxville terminals, which consists of two refined product terminals located in Knoxville, Tennessee.

