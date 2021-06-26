PayPal (NASDAQ:PYPL) Earns Buy Rating from Analysts at DA Davidson

DA Davidson assumed coverage on shares of PayPal (NASDAQ:PYPL) in a research report released on Wednesday morning, PriceTargets.com reports. The firm issued a buy rating and a $325.00 price target on the credit services provider’s stock.

PYPL has been the subject of a number of other reports. BTIG Research reissued a buy rating and issued a $345.00 target price on shares of PayPal in a report on Tuesday, March 30th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on PayPal from $280.00 to $310.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Thursday, May 6th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on PayPal from $310.00 to $315.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Thursday, May 6th. Redburn Partners initiated coverage on PayPal in a report on Friday, March 12th. They issued a buy rating for the company. Finally, Oppenheimer increased their target price on PayPal from $310.00 to $322.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Thursday, May 6th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-five have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $287.80.

Shares of PYPL stock opened at $289.60 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $262.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 1.29 and a quick ratio of 1.29. PayPal has a 12 month low of $164.33 and a 12 month high of $309.14. The company has a market cap of $340.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 65.97, a P/E/G ratio of 3.72 and a beta of 1.16.

PayPal (NASDAQ:PYPL) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 5th. The credit services provider reported $1.22 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.01 by $0.21. PayPal had a return on equity of 20.21% and a net margin of 22.80%. The company had revenue of $6.03 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.90 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.66 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that PayPal will post 3.51 EPS for the current year.

In other PayPal news, CAO Jeffrey William Karbowski sold 1,800 shares of PayPal stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $255.70, for a total transaction of $460,260.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 7,936 shares in the company, valued at $2,029,235.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Peggy Alford sold 4,000 shares of PayPal stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $270.33, for a total value of $1,081,320.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 19,238 shares in the company, valued at $5,200,608.54. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 59,042 shares of company stock worth $15,373,019. Corporate insiders own 0.10% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Eagle Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of PayPal in the 4th quarter valued at about $4,183,000. KWB Wealth acquired a new stake in shares of PayPal in the 4th quarter valued at about $558,000. Vident Investment Advisory LLC raised its stake in shares of PayPal by 17.9% in the 4th quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 8,090 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $1,896,000 after purchasing an additional 1,226 shares during the period. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of PayPal by 8.1% in the 4th quarter. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC now owns 532 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $125,000 after purchasing an additional 40 shares during the period. Finally, Miramar Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of PayPal in the 4th quarter valued at about $381,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.19% of the company’s stock.

PayPal

PayPal Holdings, Inc operates as a technology platform and digital payments company that enables digital and mobile payments on behalf of consumers and merchants worldwide. Its payment solutions include PayPal, PayPal Credit, Braintree, Venmo, Xoom, Hyperwallet, and iZettle products. The company's payments platform allows consumers to send and receive payments, withdraw funds to their bank accounts, and hold balances in their PayPal accounts in various currencies.

