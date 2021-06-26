Paychex, Inc. (NASDAQ:PAYX) Shares Purchased by Azimuth Capital Management LLC

Azimuth Capital Management LLC increased its position in Paychex, Inc. (NASDAQ:PAYX) by 1.9% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 35,827 shares of the business services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 670 shares during the period. Azimuth Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Paychex were worth $3,512,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Reby Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Paychex in the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. Concord Wealth Partners acquired a new position in Paychex in the 1st quarter worth approximately $33,000. Providence Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Paychex in the 1st quarter worth approximately $34,000. Sittner & Nelson LLC acquired a new position in Paychex in the 4th quarter worth approximately $35,000. Finally, Baron Silver Stevens Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Paychex during the 4th quarter valued at $39,000. 69.89% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, VP Michael E. Gioja sold 35,294 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $95.53, for a total transaction of $3,371,635.82. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 79,015 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,548,302.95. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Joseph M. Velli sold 3,753 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $96.93, for a total transaction of $363,778.29. Following the transaction, the director now owns 52,619 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,100,359.67. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 178,885 shares of company stock worth $17,653,610 in the last quarter. Insiders own 11.70% of the company’s stock.

Shares of PAYX opened at $105.61 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $38.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.17, a PEG ratio of 4.03 and a beta of 0.89. Paychex, Inc. has a one year low of $69.96 and a one year high of $106.21. The company has a quick ratio of 1.24, a current ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $101.01.

Paychex (NASDAQ:PAYX) last announced its earnings results on Friday, June 25th. The business services provider reported $0.72 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.67 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $1.03 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $980.02 million. Paychex had a net margin of 26.76% and a return on equity of 37.19%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 12.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.61 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Paychex, Inc. will post 3 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 27th. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 12th were issued a $0.66 dividend. This represents a $2.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.50%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, May 11th. This is an increase from Paychex’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.62. Paychex’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 88.00%.

PAYX has been the subject of a number of research reports. Robert W. Baird lifted their target price on shares of Paychex from $82.00 to $94.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 7th. Argus lifted their target price on shares of Paychex from $103.00 to $105.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 7th. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their target price on shares of Paychex from $85.00 to $89.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 7th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on shares of Paychex from $93.00 to $96.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 7th. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on shares of Paychex from $91.00 to $90.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 7th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Paychex currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $96.00.

About Paychex

Paychex, Inc provides integrated human capital management solutions for human resources (HR), payroll, benefits, and insurance services for small- to medium-sized businesses in the United States and Europe. The company offers payroll processing services; payroll tax administration services; employee payment services; and regulatory compliance services, such as new-hire reporting and garnishment processing.

