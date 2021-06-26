PAYCENT Trading 20.7% Lower This Week (PYN)

PAYCENT (CURRENCY:PYN) traded 6.3% lower against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 15:00 PM E.T. on June 26th. PAYCENT has a market capitalization of $104,505.68 and approximately $458.00 worth of PAYCENT was traded on exchanges in the last day. One PAYCENT coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0012 or 0.00000004 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last week, PAYCENT has traded down 20.7% against the dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003169 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 6.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $16.49 or 0.00052223 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 5.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.04 or 0.00003291 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 5.1% against the dollar and now trades at $6.32 or 0.00020026 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003174 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 2.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0945 or 0.00000299 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 6.7% against the dollar and now trades at $181.62 or 0.00575218 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded down 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $11.92 or 0.00037764 BTC.

About PAYCENT

PAYCENT (PYN) is a coin. PAYCENT’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 85,310,628 coins. PAYCENT’s official Twitter account is @PaycentGlobal and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for PAYCENT is paycent.com . The official message board for PAYCENT is medium.com/@paycent

According to CryptoCompare, “Paycent is a global mobile dual e-wallet that can be funded by cryptocurrencies (e.g. Bitcoin, Ether, Litecoin) with high liquidity and fiat currencies within the same mobile application. This allows the cryptocurrencies holders multiple avenues of spend and straddle the world of fiat and cryptocurrencies. The full ecosystem of Paycent and Paycent mPOS allows payments for daily household spend such as utilities, cable and Telco airtime. All conversions from cryptocurrencies to fiat will be done in real time. “

PAYCENT Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as PAYCENT directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire PAYCENT should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy PAYCENT using one of the exchanges listed above.

