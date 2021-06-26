Paramount Group (NYSE:PGRE) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Paramount Group (NYSE:PGRE) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note released on Tuesday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Paramount Group, Inc. is a real estate investment trust focused on owning, operating and managing Class A office properties. It provides asset management, leasing, acquisitions, redevelopment and financing. The Company owns properties in New York City, Washington D.C. and San Francisco. Paramount Group, Inc. is based in the United States. “

A number of other analysts have also recently commented on the stock. Mizuho raised shares of Paramount Group from an underperform rating to a neutral rating and upped their price target for the company from $8.00 to $11.00 in a research report on Friday, March 19th. Evercore ISI cut shares of Paramount Group from an in-line rating to an underperform rating and set a $11.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Monday, June 14th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on shares of Paramount Group from $10.00 to $11.00 and gave the stock a hold rating in a research report on Monday, April 19th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Paramount Group from $11.50 to $12.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Friday, June 18th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. Paramount Group presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $10.61.

Shares of PGRE opened at $10.27 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 4.27, a current ratio of 4.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85. The company has a market capitalization of $2.25 billion, a PE ratio of -68.46 and a beta of 1.48. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $10.74. Paramount Group has a 12 month low of $5.54 and a 12 month high of $11.65.

Paramount Group (NYSE:PGRE) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The financial services provider reported ($0.02) EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.05) by $0.03. The business had revenue of $181.17 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $173.64 million. Paramount Group had a negative net margin of 4.45% and a negative return on equity of 0.55%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 1.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.27 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that Paramount Group will post 0.86 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 30th will be given a dividend of $0.07 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 29th. This represents a $0.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.73%. Paramount Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 29.17%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of PGRE. Berman Capital Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Paramount Group by 87.2% in the 4th quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 3,477 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 1,620 shares during the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp raised its holdings in shares of Paramount Group by 33.2% in the 4th quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 7,645 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $69,000 after acquiring an additional 1,906 shares during the last quarter. Levin Capital Strategies L.P. purchased a new stake in Paramount Group in the 1st quarter valued at about $101,000. M&T Bank Corp increased its stake in Paramount Group by 14.6% in the 1st quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 12,861 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $131,000 after buying an additional 1,641 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd purchased a new stake in Paramount Group in the 1st quarter valued at about $132,000. Institutional investors own 53.00% of the company’s stock.

About Paramount Group

Headquartered in New York City, Paramount Group, Inc is a fully-integrated real estate investment trust that owns, operates, manages, acquires and redevelops high-quality, Class A office properties located in select central business district submarkets of New York City and San Francisco. Paramount is focused on maximizing the value of its portfolio by leveraging the sought-after locations of its assets and its proven property management capabilities to attract and retain high-quality tenants.

