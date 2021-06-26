Papa John’s International, Inc. (NASDAQ:PZZA) Shares Sold by Renaissance Technologies LLC

Renaissance Technologies LLC reduced its holdings in Papa John’s International, Inc. (NASDAQ:PZZA) by 18.7% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 702,468 shares of the company’s stock after selling 161,800 shares during the quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC owned 2.12% of Papa John’s International worth $62,267,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in Papa John’s International by 2.4% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,752,262 shares of the company’s stock valued at $332,601,000 after acquiring an additional 86,198 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its position in Papa John’s International by 0.8% in the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 3,678,797 shares of the company’s stock valued at $312,146,000 after acquiring an additional 29,955 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its position in Papa John’s International by 40.6% in the 1st quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 1,492,811 shares of the company’s stock valued at $132,323,000 after acquiring an additional 431,113 shares during the period. FIL Ltd increased its position in shares of Papa John’s International by 7.2% during the 4th quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 955,367 shares of the company’s stock valued at $81,063,000 after purchasing an additional 64,412 shares during the period. Finally, Artisan Partners Limited Partnership increased its position in shares of Papa John’s International by 51.3% during the 1st quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 801,342 shares of the company’s stock valued at $71,031,000 after purchasing an additional 271,547 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.41% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on PZZA. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on Papa John’s International from $105.00 to $110.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 7th. Stephens lifted their price target on Papa John’s International from $110.00 to $115.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. BMO Capital Markets began coverage on Papa John’s International in a research report on Monday, March 29th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $105.00 price target on the stock. KeyCorp reduced their price objective on Papa John’s International from $115.00 to $112.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, March 1st. Finally, Wedbush raised their price objective on Papa John’s International from $106.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, May 10th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Papa John’s International presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $109.25.

Shares of Papa John’s International stock opened at $103.08 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.41 billion, a PE ratio of 53.41, a PEG ratio of 2.83 and a beta of 1.00. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $97.39. Papa John’s International, Inc. has a 12 month low of $73.12 and a 12 month high of $110.33.

Papa John’s International (NASDAQ:PZZA) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported $0.90 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.56 by $0.34. The business had revenue of $511.70 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $466.89 million. Papa John’s International had a negative return on equity of 31.74% and a net margin of 4.10%. Papa John’s International’s revenue was up 24.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.15 earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that Papa John’s International, Inc. will post 2.47 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 21st. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 11th were given a dividend of $0.225 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, May 10th. This represents a $0.90 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.87%. Papa John’s International’s payout ratio is 64.29%.

About Papa John’s International

Papa John's International, Inc operates and franchises pizza delivery and carryout restaurants under the Papa John's trademark in the United States and internationally. It operates through four segments: Domestic Company-Owned Restaurants, North America Commissaries, North America Franchising, and International Operations.

