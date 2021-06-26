Pangolin (PNG) Reaches 24 Hour Trading Volume of $378,251.00

Pangolin (CURRENCY:PNG) traded 3.8% lower against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 16:00 PM ET on June 26th. Pangolin has a total market capitalization of $22.73 million and $378,251.00 worth of Pangolin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Pangolin coin can now be bought for approximately $1.06 or 0.00003368 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, Pangolin has traded down 26.6% against the US dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003170 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 2.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.60 or 0.00001902 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $14.11 or 0.00044682 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $52.05 or 0.00164878 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 5.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $29.73 or 0.00094182 BTC.

Egoras (EGR) traded down 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0519 or 0.00000164 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded up 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 2.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $31,548.30 or 0.99927313 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded down 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.92 or 0.00002919 BTC.

Pangolin Coin Profile

Pangolin’s total supply is 538,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 21,378,683 coins. Pangolin’s official Twitter account is @pangolindex

Buying and Selling Pangolin

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Pangolin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Pangolin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Pangolin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

