Panagora Asset Management Inc. Raises Stock Position in Natural Grocers by Vitamin Cottage, Inc. (NYSE:NGVC)

Panagora Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Natural Grocers by Vitamin Cottage, Inc. (NYSE:NGVC) by 2,160.7% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 31,198 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 29,818 shares during the quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. owned approximately 0.14% of Natural Grocers by Vitamin Cottage worth $548,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of NGVC. Macroview Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Natural Grocers by Vitamin Cottage during the 1st quarter valued at $43,000. Citigroup Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Natural Grocers by Vitamin Cottage by 51.1% during the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 3,367 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $46,000 after buying an additional 1,139 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Natural Grocers by Vitamin Cottage during the 4th quarter valued at $139,000. Rhumbline Advisers boosted its holdings in shares of Natural Grocers by Vitamin Cottage by 10.3% during the 4th quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 12,271 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $169,000 after buying an additional 1,150 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System bought a new stake in shares of Natural Grocers by Vitamin Cottage during the 1st quarter valued at $221,000. 34.07% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Separately, TheStreet cut shares of Natural Grocers by Vitamin Cottage from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Friday, May 28th.

Shares of NGVC stock opened at $10.61 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $239.86 million, a PE ratio of 14.34 and a beta of 1.24. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $12.88. Natural Grocers by Vitamin Cottage, Inc. has a 12 month low of $9.36 and a 12 month high of $18.75. The company has a current ratio of 1.08, a quick ratio of 0.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53.

Natural Grocers by Vitamin Cottage (NYSE:NGVC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The specialty retailer reported $0.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of $259.20 million for the quarter. Natural Grocers by Vitamin Cottage had a net margin of 1.59% and a return on equity of 11.04%. Equities research analysts expect that Natural Grocers by Vitamin Cottage, Inc. will post 0.65 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 16th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 1st were paid a $0.07 dividend. This represents a $0.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.64%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 28th. Natural Grocers by Vitamin Cottage’s payout ratio is 31.46%.

Natural Grocers by Vitamin Cottage, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, retails natural and organic groceries, and dietary supplements in the United States. The company's stores offer natural and organic grocery products, such as organic produce; bulk food products; private label products comprising pasta, pasta sauce, ketchup, canned beans and vegetables, frozen vegetables, frozen fruits, bread, plant based butter, olive and coconut oil, coconut milk, honey, maple syrup, preserves, chocolate, coffee, bacon, beef jerky, canned seafood, popcorn, tortilla chips, taco shells, eggs, cheese, apple sauce, apple cider vinegar, spring water, paper products, cleaning products, and other products; dry, frozen, and canned groceries; meat and seafood products; dairy products, dairy substitutes, and eggs; prepared foods; bread and baked products; beverages; and beer, wine, and hard cider products.

