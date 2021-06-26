Panagora Asset Management Inc. Has $566,000 Position in Independent Bank Corp. (NASDAQ:INDB)

Panagora Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in Independent Bank Corp. (NASDAQ:INDB) by 7.7% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 6,725 shares of the bank’s stock after acquiring an additional 481 shares during the period. Panagora Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Independent Bank were worth $566,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in Independent Bank by 0.5% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,886,314 shares of the bank’s stock worth $411,379,000 after purchasing an additional 22,188 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in Independent Bank by 1.7% in the first quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,383,425 shares of the bank’s stock worth $116,471,000 after purchasing an additional 22,737 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its stake in Independent Bank by 18.8% in the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 694,169 shares of the bank’s stock worth $50,702,000 after purchasing an additional 109,635 shares in the last quarter. Channing Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Independent Bank by 11.8% in the fourth quarter. Channing Capital Management LLC now owns 579,506 shares of the bank’s stock worth $42,327,000 after purchasing an additional 61,052 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its stake in Independent Bank by 5.8% in the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 517,192 shares of the bank’s stock worth $37,776,000 after purchasing an additional 28,520 shares in the last quarter. 80.38% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other Independent Bank news, COO Robert D. Cozzone sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $83.24, for a total value of $83,240.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 1.20% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Seaport Global Securities raised Independent Bank from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $94.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 26th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Independent Bank from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. Finally, Piper Sandler raised Independent Bank from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price target for the company from $86.00 to $90.00 in a research note on Friday, April 23rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. Independent Bank has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $85.75.

NASDAQ INDB opened at $78.47 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $80.12. The company has a market capitalization of $2.59 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.00 and a beta of 0.98. The company has a quick ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. Independent Bank Corp. has a 12 month low of $49.25 and a 12 month high of $99.85.

Independent Bank (NASDAQ:INDB) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 21st. The bank reported $1.26 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.09 by $0.17. The business had revenue of $120.83 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $115.38 million. Independent Bank had a return on equity of 8.06% and a net margin of 26.98%. On average, equities research analysts predict that Independent Bank Corp. will post 4.36 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 9th. Investors of record on Monday, June 28th will be issued a $0.48 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 25th. This represents a $1.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.45%. Independent Bank’s dividend payout ratio is presently 52.46%.

About Independent Bank

Independent Bank Corp. operates as the bank holding company for Rockland Trust Company that provides commercial banking products and services to individuals and small-to-medium sized businesses primarily in Massachusetts. Its products and services include demand deposits and time certificates of deposit, as well as checking, money market, and savings accounts.

