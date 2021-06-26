Panagora Asset Management Inc. Has $516,000 Stake in VEREIT, Inc. (NYSE:VER)

Panagora Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of VEREIT, Inc. (NYSE:VER) by 22.3% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 13,357 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 2,436 shares during the quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in VEREIT were worth $516,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in VEREIT by 4.3% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 18,759,027 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $724,473,000 after buying an additional 780,978 shares during the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. increased its position in VEREIT by 13.6% during the first quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 126,982 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $4,904,000 after buying an additional 15,219 shares during the last quarter. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP increased its position in VEREIT by 16.6% during the fourth quarter. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP now owns 122,283 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $4,621,000 after buying an additional 17,382 shares during the last quarter. KBC Group NV increased its position in VEREIT by 84.6% during the first quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 55,604 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,147,000 after buying an additional 25,482 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd acquired a new position in VEREIT during the fourth quarter worth $184,000. 94.84% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get VEREIT alerts:

VER has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on VEREIT from $41.00 to $48.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 3rd. Evercore ISI reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $45.00 price target on shares of VEREIT in a research report on Sunday, May 9th. BMO Capital Markets reaffirmed a “market perform” rating and issued a $48.00 price target (up from $45.00) on shares of VEREIT in a research report on Thursday, May 13th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded VEREIT from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, May 22nd. Finally, Mizuho reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $48.00 price target on shares of VEREIT in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $44.09.

NYSE VER opened at $47.13 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 6.01, a quick ratio of 6.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83. The company has a 50-day moving average of $46.26. VEREIT, Inc. has a twelve month low of $29.85 and a twelve month high of $49.77. The company has a market capitalization of $10.80 billion, a PE ratio of 52.96, a PEG ratio of 2.29 and a beta of 1.14.

VEREIT (NYSE:VER) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The financial services provider reported $0.50 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.77 by ($0.27). VEREIT had a net margin of 20.38% and a return on equity of 3.60%. The company had revenue of $290.81 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $293.23 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.84 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 2.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts predict that VEREIT, Inc. will post 3.18 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 30th will be paid a dividend of $0.462 per share. This represents a $1.85 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.92%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 29th. VEREIT’s dividend payout ratio is 59.49%.

VEREIT Profile

VEREIT is a full-service real estate operating company which owns and manages one of the largest portfolios of single-tenant commercial properties in the U.S. The Company has total real estate investments of $14.6 billion including approximately 3,800 properties and 88.9 million square feet. VEREIT's business model provides equity capital to creditworthy corporations in return for long-term leases on their properties.

See Also: How Investors Use a Balance Sheet

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VER? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for VEREIT, Inc. (NYSE:VER).

Receive News & Ratings for VEREIT Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for VEREIT and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.