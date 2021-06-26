Panagora Asset Management Inc. Buys 2,528 Shares of The New York Times Company (NYSE:NYT)

Panagora Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in The New York Times Company (NYSE:NYT) by 28.0% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 11,552 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,528 shares during the period. Panagora Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in The New York Times were worth $585,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Sei Investments Co. boosted its stake in The New York Times by 30.4% in the first quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 1,558,018 shares of the company’s stock worth $78,943,000 after purchasing an additional 362,811 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG boosted its stake in The New York Times by 27.6% in the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 50,024 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,532,000 after purchasing an additional 10,814 shares in the last quarter. Long Corridor Asset Management Ltd boosted its stake in The New York Times by 31.3% in the first quarter. Long Corridor Asset Management Ltd now owns 21,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,063,000 after purchasing an additional 5,000 shares in the last quarter. Perpetual Investment Management Ltd acquired a new position in The New York Times in the first quarter worth $201,000. Finally, Teacher Retirement System of Texas boosted its stake in The New York Times by 22.5% in the first quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 15,768 shares of the company’s stock worth $798,000 after purchasing an additional 2,895 shares in the last quarter. 91.76% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised The New York Times from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $48.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Monday, May 10th.

Shares of NYT opened at $44.12 on Friday. The New York Times Company has a 12-month low of $37.21 and a 12-month high of $58.73. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 68.94 and a beta of 0.80. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $43.56.

The New York Times (NYSE:NYT) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The company reported $0.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.15 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $473.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $462.27 million. The New York Times had a return on equity of 13.84% and a net margin of 5.98%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.17 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts expect that The New York Times Company will post 1.15 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The New York Times Company, together with its subsidiaries, provides news and information for readers and viewers across various platforms worldwide. It offers The New York Times (The Times), a daily and Sunday newspaper in the United States, as well as international edition of The Times; and operates the NYTimes.com Website.

