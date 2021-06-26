Panagora Asset Management Inc. Acquires 3,405 Shares of Cloudflare, Inc. (NYSE:NET)

Panagora Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Cloudflare, Inc. (NYSE:NET) by 65.9% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 8,572 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 3,405 shares during the period. Panagora Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Cloudflare were worth $602,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Captrust Financial Advisors bought a new stake in shares of Cloudflare in the 4th quarter worth about $33,000. Baldwin Brothers Inc. MA bought a new stake in shares of Cloudflare in the 1st quarter worth about $32,000. Eudaimonia Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Cloudflare in the 4th quarter worth about $38,000. Invictus RG bought a new stake in shares of Cloudflare in the 4th quarter worth about $42,000. Finally, Regal Wealth Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Cloudflare in the 1st quarter worth about $42,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 61.67% of the company’s stock.

Get Cloudflare alerts:

In related news, General Counsel Douglas James Kramer sold 40,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.74, for a total transaction of $2,829,600.00. Also, CEO Matthew Prince sold 157,152 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $73.90, for a total transaction of $11,613,532.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 1,018,593 shares of company stock worth $84,734,578 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 20.69% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the stock. Truist raised shares of Cloudflare from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $75.00 to $110.00 in a research note on Tuesday, March 23rd. Truist Securities raised shares of Cloudflare from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $75.00 to $110.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 24th. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their price objective on shares of Cloudflare from $100.00 to $85.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, May 18th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of Cloudflare from $88.00 to $91.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, May 7th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Cloudflare from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 19th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $83.65.

Shares of Cloudflare stock opened at $104.84 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 6.78 and a quick ratio of 6.78. Cloudflare, Inc. has a 12-month low of $32.69 and a 12-month high of $109.98. The firm has a market cap of $32.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -249.62 and a beta of 0.03. The company’s 50 day moving average is $83.48.

Cloudflare (NYSE:NET) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported ($0.11) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.10) by ($0.01). Cloudflare had a negative net margin of 26.49% and a negative return on equity of 11.84%. The company had revenue of $138.06 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $131.26 million. Equities research analysts anticipate that Cloudflare, Inc. will post -0.44 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Cloudflare Profile

CloudFlare, Inc operates a cloud platform that delivers a range of network services to businesses worldwide. The company provides an integrated cloud-based security solution to secure a range of combination of platforms, including public cloud, private cloud, on-premise, software-as-a-service applications, and Internet of Things (IoT) devices.

Read More: The four types of profit margin

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NET? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Cloudflare, Inc. (NYSE:NET).

Receive News & Ratings for Cloudflare Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cloudflare and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.