PAC Protocol One Day Volume Reaches $45,271.00 (PAC)

PAC Protocol (CURRENCY:PAC) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 19:00 PM E.T. on June 26th. One PAC Protocol coin can now be purchased for about $0.0054 or 0.00000017 BTC on exchanges. Over the last week, PAC Protocol has traded down 15% against the dollar. PAC Protocol has a total market cap of $73.62 million and approximately $45,271.00 worth of PAC Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

PAC Protocol Coin Profile

PAC Protocol is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the X11 hashing algorithm. PAC Protocol’s total supply is 13,704,436,105 coins. PAC Protocol’s official Twitter account is @Paccoinofficial

According to CryptoCompare, “PAC Global (formerly PACcoin) describes itself as a digital payment network that aims to connect merchants and consumers with a fast, secure, and cost-effective way to send money globally. PAC's coin design allows up to 5% of all mined coins to be allocated to the community voted charitable causes via a diplomatic governance model to support humanitarian causes around the world. PAC aims to become the most user-friendly digital currency available today. “

Buying and Selling PAC Protocol

