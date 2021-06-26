Oyster Point Pharma (NASDAQ:OYST) versus Harpoon Therapeutics (NASDAQ:HARP) Critical Comparison

Oyster Point Pharma (NASDAQ:OYST) and Harpoon Therapeutics (NASDAQ:HARP) are both small-cap medical companies, but which is the superior business? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their earnings, profitability, institutional ownership, valuation, dividends, analyst recommendations and risk.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

70.7% of Oyster Point Pharma shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 81.9% of Harpoon Therapeutics shares are owned by institutional investors. 36.9% of Oyster Point Pharma shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 4.4% of Harpoon Therapeutics shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

This table compares Oyster Point Pharma and Harpoon Therapeutics’ gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Oyster Point Pharma N/A N/A -$70.52 million ($2.92) -6.64 Harpoon Therapeutics $17.44 million 27.26 -$49.91 million ($1.99) -7.35

Harpoon Therapeutics has higher revenue and earnings than Oyster Point Pharma. Harpoon Therapeutics is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Oyster Point Pharma, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Profitability

This table compares Oyster Point Pharma and Harpoon Therapeutics’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Oyster Point Pharma N/A -37.16% -35.17% Harpoon Therapeutics -428.95% -68.36% -24.28%

Risk & Volatility

Oyster Point Pharma has a beta of -0.3, suggesting that its share price is 130% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Harpoon Therapeutics has a beta of 0.85, suggesting that its share price is 15% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of recent ratings for Oyster Point Pharma and Harpoon Therapeutics, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Oyster Point Pharma 0 0 1 0 3.00 Harpoon Therapeutics 0 3 6 0 2.67

Harpoon Therapeutics has a consensus target price of $31.00, indicating a potential upside of 112.04%. Given Harpoon Therapeutics’ higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe Harpoon Therapeutics is more favorable than Oyster Point Pharma.

Summary

Harpoon Therapeutics beats Oyster Point Pharma on 9 of the 13 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Oyster Point Pharma

Oyster Point Pharma, Inc., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of pharmaceutical therapies to treat ocular surface diseases in the United States. The company's lead product candidate is OC-01, a nicotinic acetylcholine receptor agonist that has completed Phase III clinical trial for the treatment of signs and symptoms of dry eye disease. It is also developing OC-01 for neurotrophic keratopathy. Oyster Point Pharma, Inc. was incorporated in 2015 and is headquartered in Princeton, New Jersey.

About Harpoon Therapeutics

Harpoon Therapeutics, Inc., a clinical-stage immunotherapy company, engages in the development of a novel class of T cell engagers that harness the power of the body's immune system to treat patients suffering from cancer and other diseases in the United States. The company's lead tri-specific t-cell activating construct (TriTAC) product candidate is HPN424, which is in Phase I/IIa clinical trials for the treatment of metastatic castration-resistant prostate cancer. It is also developing HPN536, which is in Phase I/IIa clinical trials for the treatment of ovarian cancer and other mesothelin-expressing tumors; HPN217 that is in Phase I/II clinical trials for the treatment of multiple myeloma; and HPN328, a product candidate in Phase I/II clinical trials for the treatment of small cell lung cancer and other Delta-like canonical Notch ligand 3-expressing tumors. The company has a discovery collaboration and license agreement with AbbVie Biotechnology Ltd. to develop and commercialize products that incorporate our proprietary TriTAC platform technology together with soluble T cell receptors. Harpoon Therapeutics, Inc. was founded in 2015 and is headquartered in South San Francisco, California.

