Oxford Lane Capital (NASDAQ:OXLC) Share Price Passes Above 200-Day Moving Average of $0.00

Shares of Oxford Lane Capital Corp. (NASDAQ:OXLC) passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $0.00 and traded as high as $7.43. Oxford Lane Capital shares last traded at $7.40, with a volume of 896,551 shares.

The company has a fifty day moving average price of $7.06.

Get Oxford Lane Capital alerts:

The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 30th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 16th will be issued a $0.0675 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 15th. This represents a $0.81 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 11.01%.

In related news, major shareholder Eagle Point Credit Management sold 175,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $177,146.90, for a total value of $31,000,707,500.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . In the last quarter, insiders sold 386,490 shares of company stock valued at $59,700,888,158.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in OXLC. Citigroup Inc. acquired a new stake in Oxford Lane Capital during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Engineers Gate Manager LP acquired a new stake in Oxford Lane Capital during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $67,000. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Oxford Lane Capital during the 1st quarter worth approximately $71,000. Kalos Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Oxford Lane Capital by 12.7% during the 4th quarter. Kalos Management Inc. now owns 14,448 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $78,000 after buying an additional 1,623 shares during the period. Finally, Susquehanna International Group LLP acquired a new stake in shares of Oxford Lane Capital during the 4th quarter worth approximately $79,000.

About Oxford Lane Capital (NASDAQ:OXLC)

Oxford Lane Capital Corp. is a close ended fund launched and managed by Oxford Lane Management LLC. It invests in fixed income securities. The fund primarily invests in securitization vehicles which in turn invest in senior secured loans made to companies whose debt is rated below investment grade or is unrated.

Featured Article: What is the Bid-Ask Spread?

Receive News & Ratings for Oxford Lane Capital Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Oxford Lane Capital and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.