Ovintiv (NYSE:OVV) Lifted to “Buy” at Citigroup

Citigroup upgraded shares of Ovintiv (NYSE:OVV) from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a research note released on Friday morning, The Fly reports. Citigroup currently has $43.00 price target on the stock, up from their prior price target of $34.00.

Several other research firms have also recently commented on OVV. Wolfe Research raised shares of Ovintiv from a peer perform rating to an outperform rating and set a $30.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 23rd. Tudor Pickering upgraded shares of Ovintiv from an accumulate rating to a buy rating and set a $30.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 24th. Raymond James set a $25.00 price objective on shares of Ovintiv and gave the company a market perform rating in a research report on Friday, April 30th. National Bank Financial raised their price objective on shares of Ovintiv from $33.00 to $41.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 17th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Ovintiv from a strong-buy rating to a hold rating and set a $25.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, April 13th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $29.41.

Get Ovintiv alerts:

Ovintiv stock opened at $32.87 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.28, a quick ratio of 0.36 and a current ratio of 0.36. Ovintiv has a 1 year low of $6.81 and a 1 year high of $33.33. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $27.19. The company has a market cap of $8.58 billion, a P/E ratio of -1.37 and a beta of 3.90.

Ovintiv (NYSE:OVV) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The company reported $1.10 EPS for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.10. The firm had revenue of $1.84 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.65 billion. Ovintiv had a negative net margin of 117.55% and a positive return on equity of 7.85%. As a group, equities analysts expect that Ovintiv will post 3.44 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 15th will be given a dividend of $0.0938 per share. This represents a $0.38 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.14%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 14th. Ovintiv’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 108.57%.

In related news, Director Katherine Lucas Minyard bought 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 24th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $31.55 per share, with a total value of $126,200.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Joanne Linette Alexander sold 7,759 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.30, for a total transaction of $188,543.70. Insiders own 1.70% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. MD Financial Management Inc. bought a new position in Ovintiv during the first quarter worth $44,000. Eaton Vance Management acquired a new stake in Ovintiv during the first quarter worth $47,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC boosted its stake in Ovintiv by 3,125.0% during the fourth quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 2,064 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 2,000 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its stake in Ovintiv by 2,631.6% during the fourth quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,076 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 2,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Whittier Trust Co. boosted its stake in Ovintiv by 168.3% during the first quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 2,254 shares of the company’s stock worth $53,000 after buying an additional 1,414 shares in the last quarter. 72.18% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Ovintiv Company Profile

Ovintiv Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the exploration, development, production, and marketing of natural gas, oil, and natural gas liquids. It operates through USA Operations, Canadian Operations, and Market Optimization segments. The company's principal assets include Permian in west Texas and Anadarko in west-central Oklahoma; and Montney in northeast British Columbia and northwest Alberta.

Recommended Story: Backdoor Roth IRA

Receive News & Ratings for Ovintiv Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ovintiv and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.