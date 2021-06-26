Otis Worldwide Co. (NYSE:OTIS) Shares Acquired by Baird Financial Group Inc.

Baird Financial Group Inc. increased its stake in Otis Worldwide Co. (NYSE:OTIS) by 81.6% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 38,689 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 17,382 shares during the period. Baird Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in Otis Worldwide were worth $2,648,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. grew its holdings in shares of Otis Worldwide by 5.8% in the 1st quarter. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. now owns 10,206 shares of the company’s stock worth $699,000 after acquiring an additional 560 shares during the last quarter. Korea Investment CORP boosted its position in shares of Otis Worldwide by 0.6% in the first quarter. Korea Investment CORP now owns 210,750 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,426,000 after buying an additional 1,300 shares during the period. Concord Wealth Partners boosted its position in shares of Otis Worldwide by 257.7% in the first quarter. Concord Wealth Partners now owns 1,531 shares of the company’s stock worth $105,000 after buying an additional 1,103 shares during the period. Westpac Banking Corp boosted its position in shares of Otis Worldwide by 0.4% in the first quarter. Westpac Banking Corp now owns 77,375 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,296,000 after buying an additional 300 shares during the period. Finally, Ethic Inc. boosted its position in shares of Otis Worldwide by 63.7% in the first quarter. Ethic Inc. now owns 7,189 shares of the company’s stock worth $492,000 after buying an additional 2,798 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.23% of the company’s stock.

In other Otis Worldwide news, insider Peiming Zheng sold 15,234 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $78.67, for a total value of $1,198,458.78. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 19,022 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,496,460.74. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 0.05% of the stock is owned by insiders.

OTIS has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. HSBC raised Otis Worldwide from a “reduce” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $65.00 target price for the company in a research report on Monday, March 29th. Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on Otis Worldwide from $72.00 to $77.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 27th. Barclays raised their target price on Otis Worldwide from $66.00 to $76.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 27th. Zacks Investment Research cut Otis Worldwide from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. Finally, Berenberg Bank began coverage on Otis Worldwide in a research report on Tuesday, March 16th. They set a “buy” rating and a $85.00 price objective for the company. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $76.86.

OTIS opened at $81.65 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $35.04 billion, a PE ratio of 33.74 and a beta of 0.88. Otis Worldwide Co. has a 1 year low of $54.44 and a 1 year high of $81.91. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $78.19.

Otis Worldwide (NYSE:OTIS) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, April 25th. The company reported $0.72 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.63 by $0.09. Otis Worldwide had a negative return on equity of 33.25% and a net margin of 7.95%. The company had revenue of $3.41 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.16 billion. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 14.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts anticipate that Otis Worldwide Co. will post 2.86 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 21st were given a $0.24 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 20th. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.18%. This is a boost from Otis Worldwide’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.20. Otis Worldwide’s payout ratio is currently 38.10%.

Otis Worldwide

Otis Worldwide Corporation manufactures, installs, and services elevators and escalators in the United States, China, and internationally. The company operates through two segments, New Equipment and Service. The New Equipment segment designs, manufactures, sells, and installs a range of passenger and freight elevators, as well as escalators and moving walkways for residential and commercial buildings, and infrastructure projects.

