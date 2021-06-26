OSB Group (LON:OSB) Share Price Passes Below 50 Day Moving Average of $473.00

OSB Group Plc (LON:OSB) shares crossed below its 50-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of GBX 473 ($6.18) and traded as low as GBX 459 ($6.00). OSB Group shares last traded at GBX 459 ($6.00), with a volume of 674,974 shares.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on OSB. Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating and set a GBX 600 ($7.84) target price on shares of OSB Group in a research report on Wednesday, June 9th. Numis Securities cut shares of OSB Group to a “hold” rating and set a GBX 468 ($6.11) target price for the company. in a research report on Thursday, March 18th. Barclays restated an “overweight” rating and set a GBX 500 ($6.53) target price on shares of OSB Group in a research report on Thursday, March 18th. Liberum Capital reissued a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 535 ($6.99) price objective on shares of OSB Group in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. Finally, Shore Capital reissued a “buy” rating on shares of OSB Group in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. OSB Group presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of GBX 525.75 ($6.87).

The firm’s 50-day moving average is GBX 472.71. The stock has a market capitalization of £2.08 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.96.

The business also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 2nd. Investors of record on Thursday, April 15th were issued a GBX 14.50 ($0.19) dividend. This represents a yield of 3.11%. This is an increase from OSB Group’s previous dividend of $11.20. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, April 15th.

In related news, insider Andy Golding sold 50,108 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 463 ($6.05), for a total value of £232,000.04 ($303,109.54). Also, insider April Talintyre sold 35,754 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 420 ($5.49), for a total transaction of £150,166.80 ($196,193.89).

About OSB Group (LON:OSB)

OSB Group Plc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a specialist lending and retail savings company in the United Kingdom and the Channel Islands. It provides private rented sector related buy-to-let, commercial and semi-commercial mortgage, residential development finance, residential lending, secured funding, and asset finance services.

