ORBCOMM (NASDAQ:ORBC) Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research to Buy

ORBCOMM (NASDAQ:ORBC) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a note issued to investors on Thursday, Zacks.com reports. The brokerage currently has a $13.00 price objective on the technology company’s stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s target price suggests a potential upside of 16.18% from the stock’s current price.

According to Zacks, “ORBCOMM INC., is a leading global satellite data communications company, focused on Machine-to-Machine communications. Its customers include General Electric, Caterpillar Inc., Volvo Group and Komatsu Ltd. among other industry leaders. By means of a global network of twenty nine low-earth orbit satellites and accompanying ground infrastructure, ORBCOMM’s low-cost and reliable two-way data communications products and services track, monitor and control mobile and fixed assets in four core markets: commercial transportation; heavy equipment; industrial fixed assets; and marine/homeland security. The company’s products are installed on trucks, containers, marine vessels, locomotives, backhoes, pipelines, oil wells, utility meters, storage tanks and other assets. ORBCOMM is headquartered in Fort Lee, New Jersey and has a Network Control Center in Dulles, Virginia. “

Several other equities analysts also recently weighed in on ORBC. Roth Capital reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $11.50 price objective (up from $9.25) on shares of ORBCOMM in a research note on Wednesday, April 14th. Craig Hallum downgraded ORBCOMM from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 8th. Canaccord Genuity reissued a “hold” rating and set a $11.50 price target (down previously from $13.00) on shares of ORBCOMM in a research report on Wednesday, April 14th. Northland Securities reissued a “market perform” rating and set a $11.50 price target on shares of ORBCOMM in a research report on Tuesday, May 11th. Finally, Raymond James downgraded ORBCOMM from a “strong-buy” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research report on Monday, May 10th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $11.25.

ORBC opened at $11.19 on Thursday. ORBCOMM has a 12 month low of $3.32 and a 12 month high of $11.55. The firm has a market cap of $889.82 million, a PE ratio of -23.31 and a beta of 1.57. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $11.29. The company has a quick ratio of 1.67, a current ratio of 2.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03.

ORBCOMM (NASDAQ:ORBC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 29th. The technology company reported ($0.04) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.06) by $0.02. ORBCOMM had a negative return on equity of 8.68% and a negative net margin of 15.26%. The firm had revenue of $63.70 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $62.14 million. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that ORBCOMM will post -0.17 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Eaton Vance Management grew its position in shares of ORBCOMM by 2.8% in the first quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 46,483 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $355,000 after purchasing an additional 1,245 shares during the period. Matisse Capital boosted its holdings in ORBCOMM by 2.9% in the fourth quarter. Matisse Capital now owns 65,213 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $483,000 after acquiring an additional 1,820 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its holdings in ORBCOMM by 0.9% in the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 265,608 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,971,000 after acquiring an additional 2,345 shares during the last quarter. Dorsey Wright & Associates boosted its holdings in ORBCOMM by 135.0% in the first quarter. Dorsey Wright & Associates now owns 4,700 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 2,700 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cushing Asset Management LP boosted its holdings in ORBCOMM by 12.3% in the first quarter. Cushing Asset Management LP now owns 35,047 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $267,000 after acquiring an additional 3,829 shares during the last quarter. 66.32% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

ORBCOMM Company Profile

ORBCOMM Inc provides Internet of Things solutions in the United States, South America, Japan, Europe, and internationally. The company offers network connectivity, devices, device management, and web reporting applications that are designed to track, monitor, control, and enhance security for various assets, such as trailers, trucks, rail cars, sea containers, power generators, fluid tanks, marine vessels, diesel or electric powered generators, oil and gas wells, pipeline monitoring equipment, irrigation control systems, and utility meters in transportation and supply chain, heavy equipment, fixed asset monitoring, and maritime industries, as well as for governments.

