OneWater Marine (NASDAQ:ONEW) Trading Down 3.8%

Shares of OneWater Marine Inc. (NASDAQ:ONEW) were down 3.8% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as $41.80 and last traded at $41.86. Approximately 1,446 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 98% from the average daily volume of 94,379 shares. The stock had previously closed at $43.52.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on ONEW shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded OneWater Marine from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $48.00 price target for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 15th. Truist Securities boosted their price target on OneWater Marine from $40.00 to $48.00 in a research report on Monday, April 12th. Robert W. Baird boosted their price objective on OneWater Marine from $40.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, April 30th. KeyCorp began coverage on OneWater Marine in a research note on Wednesday, March 3rd. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $43.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Truist boosted their price objective on OneWater Marine from $40.00 to $48.00 in a research note on Monday, April 12th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, OneWater Marine currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $51.00.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a quick ratio of 0.50 and a current ratio of 1.15. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $47.63. The stock has a market capitalization of $612.39 million, a P/E ratio of 7.92 and a beta of 3.94.

OneWater Marine (NASDAQ:ONEW) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The company reported $1.83 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.71 by $1.12. The company had revenue of $329.61 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $254.54 million. OneWater Marine had a return on equity of 26.73% and a net margin of 3.65%. On average, equities research analysts forecast that OneWater Marine Inc. will post 6.01 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 19th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 28th will be given a dividend of $1.80 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 25th.

In related news, Director John Troiano sold 2,994 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.48, for a total transaction of $166,107.12. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 6,250 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $346,750. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Mitchell W. Legler sold 1,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.75, for a total value of $64,125.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 64,299 shares in the company, valued at $2,748,782.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 202,262 shares of company stock worth $10,452,551 over the last ninety days. 24.63% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of ONEW. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC acquired a new position in OneWater Marine during the fourth quarter valued at $29,000. Dorsey Wright & Associates acquired a new position in OneWater Marine during the first quarter valued at $45,000. Citigroup Inc. raised its position in OneWater Marine by 533.1% during the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 1,608 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,000 after buying an additional 1,354 shares during the period. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in OneWater Marine during the fourth quarter valued at $49,000. Finally, Denali Advisors LLC acquired a new position in OneWater Marine during the first quarter valued at $59,000. 54.24% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

OneWater Marine Inc operates as a recreational boat retailer in the United States. It offers new and pre-owned recreational boats and yachts, as well as related marine products, such as parts and accessories. The company also provides boat repair and maintenance services; arranges boat financing and insurance; and other ancillary services, including indoor and outdoor storage, and marina, as well as rental of boats and personal watercraft.

