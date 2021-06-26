Ollie’s Bargain Outlet Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:OLLI) Shares Acquired by HBK Sorce Advisory LLC

HBK Sorce Advisory LLC grew its position in Ollie’s Bargain Outlet Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:OLLI) by 16.3% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 22,630 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,174 shares during the quarter. HBK Sorce Advisory LLC’s holdings in Ollie’s Bargain Outlet were worth $1,969,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of OLLI. Junto Capital Management LP acquired a new position in shares of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet in the fourth quarter worth about $69,321,000. Oak Ridge Investments LLC raised its position in shares of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet by 509.9% during the 1st quarter. Oak Ridge Investments LLC now owns 807,723 shares of the company’s stock worth $70,272,000 after purchasing an additional 675,288 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet during the 4th quarter worth about $43,479,000. Scout Investments Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet during the 1st quarter worth about $20,708,000. Finally, Northern Trust Corp raised its position in shares of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet by 40.4% during the 1st quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 755,961 shares of the company’s stock worth $65,769,000 after purchasing an additional 217,437 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet stock traded up $4.12 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $88.87. The stock had a trading volume of 2,482,803 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,126,420. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $86.44. Ollie’s Bargain Outlet Holdings, Inc. has a 12-month low of $75.75 and a 12-month high of $123.52. The company has a market cap of $5.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.22, a P/E/G ratio of 2.01 and a beta of 1.24.

Ollie’s Bargain Outlet (NASDAQ:OLLI) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 26th. The company reported $0.80 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.63 by $0.17. Ollie’s Bargain Outlet had a net margin of 13.83% and a return on equity of 17.59%. The business had revenue of $452.50 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $422.13 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.49 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 29.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts expect that Ollie’s Bargain Outlet Holdings, Inc. will post 2.91 EPS for the current year.

OLLI has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Craig Hallum upped their price target on shares of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet from $100.00 to $117.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, March 19th. Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $80.00 to $85.00 in a research report on Monday, May 24th. KeyCorp reduced their price target on shares of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet from $120.00 to $105.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, May 4th. Piper Sandler upped their price target on shares of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet from $107.00 to $112.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, May 28th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada cut their price objective on shares of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet from $109.00 to $104.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, March 19th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $92.20.

In related news, SVP Ray Daugherty sold 1,600 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $87.64, for a total transaction of $140,224.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 2,161 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $189,390.04. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, VP Kenneth Robert Bertram sold 750 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.00, for a total transaction of $67,500.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 29,954 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,695,860. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 3,867 shares of company stock valued at $340,431. Corporate insiders own 0.69% of the company’s stock.

Ollie's Bargain Outlet Holdings, Inc operates as a retailer of brand name merchandise. The company offers housewares, bed and bath, food, floor coverings, health and beauty aids, books and stationery, toys, and electronics; and other products, including hardware, candy, clothing, sporting goods, pet and lawn, and garden products.

