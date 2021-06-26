O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC Sells 1,837 Shares of M&T Bank Co. (NYSE:MTB)

O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC decreased its stake in shares of M&T Bank Co. (NYSE:MTB) by 5.2% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 33,409 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 1,837 shares during the quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC’s holdings in M&T Bank were worth $5,065,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of MTB. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of M&T Bank during the fourth quarter worth $174,481,000. Nordea Investment Management AB increased its position in shares of M&T Bank by 112.4% during the fourth quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 515,544 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $65,629,000 after acquiring an additional 272,819 shares in the last quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of M&T Bank by 77.6% during the fourth quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 475,115 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $60,482,000 after acquiring an additional 207,577 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in shares of M&T Bank by 4.8% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 4,237,102 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $642,388,000 after acquiring an additional 194,568 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased its position in shares of M&T Bank by 46.0% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 485,529 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $61,808,000 after acquiring an additional 152,948 shares in the last quarter. 83.71% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other M&T Bank news, EVP Michele D. Trolli sold 4,967 shares of M&T Bank stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $155.74, for a total value of $773,560.58. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 10,622 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,654,270.28. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP D Scott N. Warman sold 4,000 shares of M&T Bank stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $163.00, for a total transaction of $652,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 14,486 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,361,218. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.64% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE MTB traded up $3.48 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $151.33. 1,192,681 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 793,978. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $157.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a current ratio of 1.06 and a quick ratio of 1.06. The company has a market capitalization of $19.47 billion, a PE ratio of 13.34, a P/E/G ratio of 0.73 and a beta of 1.20. M&T Bank Co. has a twelve month low of $88.48 and a twelve month high of $168.27.

M&T Bank (NYSE:MTB) last posted its earnings results on Sunday, April 18th. The financial services provider reported $3.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.00 by $0.33. The company had revenue of $1.49 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.49 billion. M&T Bank had a net margin of 24.89% and a return on equity of 10.39%. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.93 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that M&T Bank Co. will post 13.26 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 1st will be paid a dividend of $1.10 per share. This represents a $4.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.91%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 28th. M&T Bank’s dividend payout ratio is presently 43.91%.

MTB has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of M&T Bank from $175.00 to $180.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on shares of M&T Bank from $161.00 to $175.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 1st. Barclays raised their target price on shares of M&T Bank from $163.00 to $167.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 7th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of M&T Bank from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $163.00 target price for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 27th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of M&T Bank in a research note on Monday, April 19th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. M&T Bank presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $160.29.

M&T Bank Profile

M&T Bank Corporation operates as a bank holding company that provides commercial and retail banking services. The company's Business Banking segment offers deposit, lending, cash management, and other financial services to small businesses and professionals. Its Commercial Banking segment provides deposit products, commercial lending and leasing, letters of credit, and cash management services for middle-market and large commercial customers.

