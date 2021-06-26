O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC Makes New Investment in TELUS Co. (NYSE:TU)

O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in TELUS Co. (NYSE:TU) (TSE:T) during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 338,561 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock, valued at approximately $6,737,000.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in TU. FIL Ltd grew its position in shares of TELUS by 5.2% in the 4th quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 4,812,450 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $95,312,000 after buying an additional 236,281 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia grew its position in shares of TELUS by 10.5% in the 1st quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia now owns 17,637,208 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $352,612,000 after buying an additional 1,669,481 shares during the last quarter. Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. bought a new stake in shares of TELUS in the 1st quarter worth approximately $32,000. Lincluden Management Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of TELUS in the 1st quarter worth approximately $44,237,000. Finally, Cumberland Partners Ltd grew its position in shares of TELUS by 3.0% in the 1st quarter. Cumberland Partners Ltd now owns 125,039 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $2,491,000 after buying an additional 3,644 shares during the last quarter. 51.43% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on TU shares. Desjardins reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of TELUS in a research report on Thursday, March 18th. Barclays lifted their price objective on TELUS from $21.00 to $24.00 in a research report on Monday, May 10th. CIBC lifted their price target on TELUS from $28.00 to $29.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, May 10th. Scotiabank lifted their price target on TELUS from $32.00 to $34.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 2nd. Finally, National Bank Financial restated an “outperform” rating on shares of TELUS in a research report on Thursday, April 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. TELUS has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $28.33.

NYSE:TU traded up $0.04 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $22.37. 906,858 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,353,510. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $21.92. The firm has a market capitalization of $29.01 billion, a PE ratio of 32.42, a P/E/G ratio of 3.01 and a beta of 0.67. TELUS Co. has a 1 year low of $16.22 and a 1 year high of $23.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11, a current ratio of 0.84 and a quick ratio of 0.78.

TELUS (NYSE:TU) (TSE:T) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, May 7th. The Wireless communications provider reported $0.21 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.23 by ($0.02). TELUS had a return on equity of 9.81% and a net margin of 7.41%. The business had revenue of $3.09 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.16 billion. As a group, analysts anticipate that TELUS Co. will post 0.91 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 2nd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 10th will be paid a $0.2594 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 9th. This represents a $1.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.64%. This is a boost from TELUS’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. TELUS’s payout ratio is currently 58.23%.

TELUS Company Profile

TELUS Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides a range of telecommunications and information technology products and services in Canada. It operates through Wireless and Wireline segments. The Wireless segment offers a range of telecommunications products and services. Its wireless products and services include network revenue comprising data and voice; and equipment sales from mobile technologies.

