O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC Has $9.61 Million Stake in Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB)

O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) by 1.9% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 32,640 shares of the social networking company’s stock after buying an additional 607 shares during the quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Facebook were worth $9,613,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in FB. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Facebook in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $8,021,574,000. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in shares of Facebook by 44.5% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 30,382,192 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $8,299,199,000 after buying an additional 9,362,408 shares in the last quarter. Cibc World Markets Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Facebook by 357.0% during the 4th quarter. Cibc World Markets Corp now owns 4,219,334 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $1,152,553,000 after buying an additional 3,296,086 shares in the last quarter. Sanders Capital LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Facebook by 34.8% during the 1st quarter. Sanders Capital LLC now owns 9,213,078 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $2,948,108,000 after buying an additional 2,380,105 shares in the last quarter. Finally, D1 Capital Partners L.P. boosted its holdings in shares of Facebook by 64.4% during the 4th quarter. D1 Capital Partners L.P. now owns 3,642,789 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $995,064,000 after buying an additional 1,427,000 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 65.63% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:FB traded down $1.81 on Friday, hitting $341.37. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 14,594,444 shares, compared to its average volume of 13,828,624. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $321.88. Facebook, Inc. has a 1 year low of $207.11 and a 1 year high of $344.90. The stock has a market cap of $967.94 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.20, a PEG ratio of 1.29 and a beta of 1.30.

Facebook (NASDAQ:FB) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The social networking company reported $3.30 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.36 by $0.94. Facebook had a return on equity of 27.54% and a net margin of 35.74%. The firm had revenue of $26.20 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $23.61 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.71 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 47.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts anticipate that Facebook, Inc. will post 13.18 EPS for the current year.

FB has been the topic of a number of research reports. Rosenblatt Securities upped their target price on Facebook from $325.00 to $400.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. KGI Securities initiated coverage on Facebook in a research report on Wednesday, June 2nd. They set an “outperform” rating and a $420.00 target price on the stock. Citigroup lowered Facebook from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, May 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on Facebook from $360.00 to $390.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus upped their target price on Facebook from $340.00 to $350.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 27th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating, thirty-three have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Facebook currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $370.93.

In related news, CEO Mark Zuckerberg sold 77,300 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $330.13, for a total transaction of $25,519,049.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CAO Susan J.S. Taylor sold 3,147 shares of Facebook stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $300.00, for a total value of $944,100.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 2,224,267 shares of company stock worth $709,731,162. 14.01% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Facebook Company Profile

Facebook, Inc develops products that enable people to connect and share with friends and family through mobile devices, personal computers, virtual reality headsets, and in-home devices worldwide. The company's products include Facebook that enables people to connect, share, discover, and communicate with each other on mobile devices and personal computers; Instagram, a community for sharing photos, videos, and private messages; Messenger, a messaging application for people to connect with friends, family, groups, and businesses across platforms and devices; and WhatsApp, a messaging application that is used by people and businesses to communicate in a private way.

