NVR, Inc. (NYSE:NVR) Shares Purchased by Van ECK Associates Corp

Van ECK Associates Corp boosted its position in NVR, Inc. (NYSE:NVR) by 8.8% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 310 shares of the construction company’s stock after buying an additional 25 shares during the quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp’s holdings in NVR were worth $1,460,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Blair William & Co. IL acquired a new position in NVR in the 1st quarter worth $217,000. Federated Hermes Inc. raised its stake in shares of NVR by 4.4% in the 1st quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 7,477 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $35,224,000 after purchasing an additional 314 shares in the last quarter. Korea Investment CORP raised its stake in shares of NVR by 16.9% in the 1st quarter. Korea Investment CORP now owns 970 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $4,570,000 after purchasing an additional 140 shares in the last quarter. Carlson Capital L P raised its stake in shares of NVR by 12.1% in the 1st quarter. Carlson Capital L P now owns 1,854 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $8,734,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC raised its stake in shares of NVR by 224.6% in the 1st quarter. Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC now owns 766 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $3,609,000 after purchasing an additional 530 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.25% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:NVR opened at $4,844.50 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 5.73, a quick ratio of 3.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50. NVR, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $3,113.70 and a fifty-two week high of $5,308.48. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $4,861.88. The company has a market cap of $17.62 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.55 and a beta of 1.01.

NVR (NYSE:NVR) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, April 20th. The construction company reported $63.21 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $63.01 by $0.20. NVR had a net margin of 12.59% and a return on equity of 33.36%. The firm had revenue of $1.96 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.09 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $44.96 EPS. NVR’s quarterly revenue was up 26.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts expect that NVR, Inc. will post 320.37 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

NVR declared that its board has initiated a stock repurchase plan on Wednesday, May 5th that authorizes the company to repurchase $500.00 million in shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the construction company to repurchase up to 2.7% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are usually a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

NVR has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on shares of NVR in a research note on Wednesday, April 21st. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $5,000.00 target price on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $5,290.00 target price on shares of NVR in a research note on Wednesday, March 17th. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on shares of NVR in a research note on Tuesday, March 16th. They issued a “peer perform” rating on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of NVR from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $5,068.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Friday, April 23rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. NVR has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $5,273.20.

NVR, Inc operates as a homebuilder in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Homebuilding and Mortgage Banking. It primarily constructs and sells single-family detached homes, townhomes, and condominium buildings under the Ryan Homes, NVHomes, and Heartland Homes names. The company markets its Ryan Homes products to first-time and first-time move-up buyers, and NVHomes and Heartland Homes products to move-up and luxury buyers.

