NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA) Sets New 52-Week High on Analyst Upgrade

NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA)’s stock price hit a new 52-week high on Thursday after Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on the stock from $715.00 to $875.00. Wells Fargo & Company currently has an overweight rating on the stock. NVIDIA traded as high as $776.68 and last traded at $768.79, with a volume of 63087 shares. The stock had previously closed at $762.29.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently commented on NVDA. Jefferies Financial Group raised their target price on NVIDIA from $740.00 to $854.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, June 17th. Raymond James raised their target price on NVIDIA from $750.00 to $900.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday. Piper Sandler lifted their price target on shares of NVIDIA from $625.00 to $690.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, May 27th. Cascend Securities upped their price target on shares of NVIDIA from $620.00 to $640.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. Finally, Bank of America lifted their target price on shares of NVIDIA from $800.00 to $900.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, June 18th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-nine have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $676.23.

In other NVIDIA news, Director Mark L. Perry sold 6,104 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $556.58, for a total value of $3,397,364.32. Following the transaction, the director now owns 8,031 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,469,893.98. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Persis Drell sold 1,200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $587.53, for a total value of $705,036.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 16,844 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,896,355.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 92,804 shares of company stock worth $59,453,020 over the last quarter. 4.47% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Key Financial Inc grew its position in shares of NVIDIA by 183.3% during the 1st quarter. Key Financial Inc now owns 68 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 44 shares in the last quarter. Piscataqua Savings Bank bought a new position in shares of NVIDIA during the first quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Newfound Research LLC bought a new position in shares of NVIDIA during the first quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Better Money Decisions LLC bought a new position in shares of NVIDIA during the first quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Finally, Regency Capital Management Inc. DE bought a new position in shares of NVIDIA during the first quarter valued at approximately $43,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 64.67% of the company’s stock.

The business’s 50-day moving average price is $642.63. The company has a market capitalization of $474.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 90.09, a P/E/G ratio of 3.32 and a beta of 1.37. The company has a current ratio of 4.53, a quick ratio of 4.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32.

NVIDIA’s stock is going to split on Tuesday, July 20th. The 4-1 split was announced on Friday, May 21st. The newly issued shares will be distributed to shareholders after the market closes on Monday, July 19th.

NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 25th. The computer hardware maker reported $3.66 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.28 by $0.38. NVIDIA had a return on equity of 37.98% and a net margin of 27.66%. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that NVIDIA Co. will post 13.09 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 1st. Investors of record on Thursday, June 10th will be given a $0.16 dividend. This represents a $0.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.08%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 9th. NVIDIA’s payout ratio is currently 7.77%.

About NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA)

NVIDIA Corporation operates as a visual computing company worldwide. It operates in two segments, Graphics and Compute & Networking. The Graphics segment offers GeForce GPUs for gaming and PCs, the GeForce NOW game streaming service and related infrastructure, and solutions for gaming platforms; Quadro/NVIDIA RTX GPUs for enterprise design; GRID software for cloud-based visual and virtual computing; and automotive platforms for infotainment systems.

