NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA) Price Target Raised to $900.00 at Raymond James

NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA) had its price objective boosted by Raymond James from $750.00 to $900.00 in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday morning, PriceTargets.com reports. They currently have a strong-buy rating on the computer hardware maker’s stock.

Several other analysts have also recently issued reports on NVDA. Mizuho upped their price target on shares of NVIDIA from $675.00 to $710.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Thursday, May 27th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on shares of NVIDIA from $620.00 to $700.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 13th. Susquehanna Bancshares boosted their target price on shares of NVIDIA from $625.00 to $700.00 and gave the company a positive rating in a research note on Monday, February 22nd. Craig Hallum upgraded shares of NVIDIA from a hold rating to a buy rating and boosted their target price for the company from $550.00 to $750.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 27th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group boosted their target price on shares of NVIDIA from $740.00 to $854.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, June 17th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-nine have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $676.23.

NASDAQ NVDA opened at $761.24 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $474.25 billion, a PE ratio of 90.09, a P/E/G ratio of 3.32 and a beta of 1.37. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $642.63. The company has a current ratio of 4.53, a quick ratio of 4.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. NVIDIA has a 52 week low of $356.00 and a 52 week high of $776.80.

NVIDIA shares are going to split on Tuesday, July 20th. The 4-1 split was announced on Friday, May 21st. The newly minted shares will be payable to shareholders after the market closes on Monday, July 19th.

NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 25th. The computer hardware maker reported $3.66 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.28 by $0.38. NVIDIA had a net margin of 27.66% and a return on equity of 37.98%. On average, equities analysts forecast that NVIDIA will post 13.09 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 1st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 10th will be paid a dividend of $0.16 per share. This represents a $0.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.08%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 9th. NVIDIA’s dividend payout ratio is presently 7.77%.

In other NVIDIA news, EVP Ajay K. Puri sold 69,707 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $650.27, for a total transaction of $45,328,370.89. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 89,639 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $58,289,552.53. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director John Dabiri sold 34 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $736.60, for a total transaction of $25,044.40. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 1,393 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,026,083.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 92,804 shares of company stock valued at $59,453,020 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 4.47% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of NVDA. OLD Mission Capital LLC acquired a new position in NVIDIA in the third quarter worth approximately $293,000. Prudential PLC grew its holdings in NVIDIA by 3.3% during the fourth quarter. Prudential PLC now owns 130,780 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $68,293,000 after purchasing an additional 4,168 shares during the last quarter. Rothschild & Co. Asset Management US Inc. bought a new stake in shares of NVIDIA in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $8,228,000. Parisi Gray Wealth Management boosted its position in shares of NVIDIA by 7.5% in the fourth quarter. Parisi Gray Wealth Management now owns 2,186 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $1,142,000 after acquiring an additional 152 shares during the period. Finally, Premier Fund Managers Ltd boosted its position in shares of NVIDIA by 5.6% in the fourth quarter. Premier Fund Managers Ltd now owns 9,524 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $5,006,000 after acquiring an additional 506 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 64.67% of the company’s stock.

NVIDIA Corporation operates as a visual computing company worldwide. It operates in two segments, Graphics and Compute & Networking. The Graphics segment offers GeForce GPUs for gaming and PCs, the GeForce NOW game streaming service and related infrastructure, and solutions for gaming platforms; Quadro/NVIDIA RTX GPUs for enterprise design; GRID software for cloud-based visual and virtual computing; and automotive platforms for infotainment systems.

