Nutrien Ltd. (NYSE:NTR) Shares Bought by Neuberger Berman Group LLC

Neuberger Berman Group LLC boosted its holdings in Nutrien Ltd. (NYSE:NTR) by 4.0% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,408,859 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 54,227 shares during the quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC’s holdings in Nutrien were worth $75,928,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Bank of Montreal Can increased its stake in Nutrien by 2.4% in the first quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 10,223,183 shares of the company’s stock valued at $559,003,000 after purchasing an additional 237,367 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia increased its stake in Nutrien by 15.8% in the first quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia now owns 7,989,823 shares of the company’s stock valued at $430,355,000 after purchasing an additional 1,092,191 shares during the last quarter. FIL Ltd increased its stake in Nutrien by 1,067.8% in the fourth quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 5,395,496 shares of the company’s stock valued at $259,581,000 after purchasing an additional 4,933,473 shares during the last quarter. Epoch Investment Partners Inc. increased its stake in Nutrien by 25.5% in the fourth quarter. Epoch Investment Partners Inc. now owns 4,383,812 shares of the company’s stock valued at $211,124,000 after purchasing an additional 889,941 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank acquired a new position in Nutrien in the fourth quarter valued at $206,558,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 64.16% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms recently commented on NTR. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Nutrien from $62.00 to $68.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 16th. HSBC raised Nutrien from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $60.00 to $68.00 in a research report on Monday, May 24th. Raymond James downgraded Nutrien from a “strong-buy” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $75.00 to $82.00 in a research report on Tuesday, June 15th. TD Securities boosted their price target on Nutrien from $66.00 to $69.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 30th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on Nutrien from $60.00 to $62.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 14th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $63.40.

Shares of NYSE NTR opened at $61.07 on Friday. Nutrien Ltd. has a 1-year low of $30.56 and a 1-year high of $65.93. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $60.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 1.35 and a quick ratio of 0.62. The stock has a market capitalization of $34.82 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.55, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.18 and a beta of 0.93.

Nutrien (NYSE:NTR) last issued its earnings results on Sunday, May 2nd. The company reported $0.29 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.09 by $0.20. Nutrien had a return on equity of 5.62% and a net margin of 2.91%. The company had revenue of $4.66 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.37 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned ($0.12) earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 11.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts expect that Nutrien Ltd. will post 3.48 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 16th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 30th will be issued a $0.46 dividend. This represents a $1.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.01%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 29th. Nutrien’s dividend payout ratio is currently 75.00%.

Nutrien Profile

Nutrien Ltd. provides crop inputs, services, and solutions. The company offers potash, nitrogen, phosphate, and sulfate products; and financial solutions. It also distributes crop nutrients, crop protection products, seeds, and merchandise products through approximately 2,000 retail locations in the United States, Canada, South America, and Australia.

