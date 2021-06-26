Nuggets Price Reaches $0.0006 on Major Exchanges (NUG)

Nuggets (CURRENCY:NUG) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 19:00 PM E.T. on June 26th. In the last week, Nuggets has traded down 23.8% against the dollar. One Nuggets coin can now be bought for about $0.0006 or 0.00000002 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Nuggets has a total market capitalization of $1.05 million and approximately $5.00 worth of Nuggets was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003150 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.61 or 0.00001914 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 3.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $14.21 or 0.00044731 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $52.39 or 0.00164856 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $29.82 or 0.00093853 BTC.

Egoras (EGR) traded down 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0537 or 0.00000169 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded up 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.94 or 0.00002954 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $31,667.74 or 0.99655991 BTC.

Nuggets Profile

Nuggets’ total supply is 9,729,464,161 coins and its circulating supply is 1,724,830,450 coins. The Reddit community for Nuggets is /r/nuggetsPayandID . The official website for Nuggets is nuggets.life . Nuggets’ official Twitter account is @nuggetsPAYandID and its Facebook page is accessible here

Buying and Selling Nuggets

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Nuggets directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Nuggets should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Nuggets using one of the exchanges listed above.

