NovoCure (NASDAQ:NVCR) Reaches New 12-Month High at $229.77

Shares of NovoCure Limited (NASDAQ:NVCR) hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $229.77 and last traded at $229.45, with a volume of 767 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $225.58.

NVCR has been the topic of several recent research reports. Truist Securities boosted their price target on NovoCure from $132.00 to $142.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, April 19th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on NovoCure from $135.00 to $215.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 13th. Mizuho lifted their price objective on NovoCure from $175.00 to $242.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 14th. Wedbush reaffirmed an “underperform” rating and issued a $154.00 price objective (down previously from $159.00) on shares of NovoCure in a report on Tuesday, April 20th. Finally, Truist lifted their price objective on NovoCure from $132.00 to $142.00 in a report on Monday, April 19th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $195.71.

The firm has a 50 day moving average of $201.82. The stock has a market capitalization of $22.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 2,011.55 and a beta of 1.08. The company has a current ratio of 9.19, a quick ratio of 8.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.50.

NovoCure (NASDAQ:NVCR) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The medical equipment provider reported ($0.04) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.02 by ($0.06). The firm had revenue of $134.70 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $136.54 million. NovoCure had a return on equity of 3.30% and a net margin of 2.22%. Equities analysts anticipate that NovoCure Limited will post 0.08 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CEO Asaf Danziger sold 97,973 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $196.34, for a total value of $19,236,018.82. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Chairman William F. Doyle sold 7,928 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $134.12, for a total value of $1,063,303.36. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now directly owns 658,321 shares in the company, valued at approximately $88,294,012.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 243,355 shares of company stock worth $48,078,335 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 5.07% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of NVCR. Sterling Financial Planning Inc. purchased a new stake in NovoCure in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its stake in NovoCure by 316.5% in the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 354 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $47,000 after buying an additional 269 shares in the last quarter. Regent Peak Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in NovoCure in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $58,000. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC purchased a new stake in NovoCure in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $64,000. Finally, State of Alaska Department of Revenue purchased a new stake in NovoCure in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $70,000. 71.78% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About NovoCure (NASDAQ:NVCR)

NovoCure Limited, an oncology company, engages in the development, manufacture, and commercialization of Optune for the treatment of a variety of solid tumors. The company markets Optune and Optune Lua, a Tumor Treating Fields delivery system for use as a monotherapy treatment for adult patients with glioblastoma.

