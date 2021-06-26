Novanta (NASDAQ:NOVT) Cut to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Novanta (NASDAQ:NOVT) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report released on Wednesday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Novanta Inc. designs, develops, manufactures and sells precision photonic and motion control components and subsystems to original equipment manufacturers in the medical equipment and advanced industrial technology markets. Novanta Inc., formerly known as GSI Group Inc., is based in Bedford, Massachusetts. “

Separately, TheStreet upgraded Novanta from a c+ rating to a b rating in a research report on Monday, March 1st.

NASDAQ:NOVT opened at $130.34 on Wednesday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $134.52. The company has a market cap of $4.61 billion, a P/E ratio of 105.97 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a current ratio of 2.63, a quick ratio of 1.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. Novanta has a fifty-two week low of $95.53 and a fifty-two week high of $146.16.

Novanta (NASDAQ:NOVT) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 11th. The technology company reported $0.58 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.39 by $0.19. The firm had revenue of $162.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $156.28 million. Novanta had a return on equity of 15.66% and a net margin of 7.34%. The company’s revenue was up 4.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.51 EPS. On average, analysts expect that Novanta will post 2.16 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CFO Robert Buckley sold 3,572 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $140.19, for a total transaction of $500,758.68. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 153,860 shares in the company, valued at approximately $21,569,633.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Matthijs Glastra sold 7,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $135.17, for a total value of $1,013,775.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 120,831 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $16,332,726.27. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 29,776 shares of company stock valued at $4,066,677. 3.60% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in NOVT. Norges Bank bought a new position in Novanta in the fourth quarter valued at about $37,933,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in Novanta by 39.0% in the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 811,817 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $95,972,000 after purchasing an additional 227,934 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in Novanta by 5.2% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,646,209 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $312,834,000 after purchasing an additional 129,606 shares during the last quarter. Capital International Investors raised its position in Novanta by 29.7% in the first quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 493,422 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $65,077,000 after purchasing an additional 113,122 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Artisan Partners Limited Partnership raised its position in Novanta by 7.9% in the fourth quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 1,257,365 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $148,646,000 after purchasing an additional 92,169 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.91% of the company’s stock.

Novanta Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, markets, and sells photonics, vision, and precision motion components and sub-systems to original equipment manufacturers in the medical and industrial markets worldwide. Its Photonics segment offers photonics-based solutions, including laser scanning and beam delivery, CO2 laser, solid state laser, ultrafast laser, and optical light engine products for photonics-based applications, such as industrial processing, metrology, medical and life science imaging, DNA sequencing, and medical laser procedures.

