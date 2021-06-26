Nostrum Oil & Gas (LON:NOG) Share Price Passes Below 50 Day Moving Average of $36.21

Shares of Nostrum Oil & Gas PLC (LON:NOG) passed below its fifty day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of GBX 36.21 ($0.47) and traded as low as GBX 11.70 ($0.15). Nostrum Oil & Gas shares last traded at GBX 11.90 ($0.16), with a volume of 14,095 shares traded.

The company has a market capitalization of £23.03 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 200.65, a quick ratio of 0.09 and a current ratio of 0.12. The business has a 50-day moving average price of GBX 36.29.

Nostrum Oil & Gas Company Profile (LON:NOG)

Nostrum Oil & Gas PLC, an independent oil and gas company, engages in the exploration, development, and production of oil and gas in the pre-Caspian Basin. The company discovers and develops oil and gas reserves, as well as produces and sells crude oil, stabilized condensate, liquefied petroleum gas, and dry gas.

