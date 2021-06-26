Northland Power Inc. (TSE:NPI) Receives C$49.80 Average Price Target from Analysts

Shares of Northland Power Inc. (TSE:NPI) have earned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the sixteen ratings firms that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month target price among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is C$49.80.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price objective on shares of Northland Power to C$56.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, May 25th. CSFB lowered their price objective on shares of Northland Power from C$56.00 to C$54.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 25th. Tudor Pickering reissued a “buy” rating and set a C$49.00 target price on shares of Northland Power in a research note on Wednesday, June 16th. National Bankshares reduced their target price on shares of Northland Power from C$52.00 to C$50.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 14th. Finally, Scotiabank reduced their target price on shares of Northland Power from C$52.00 to C$48.25 in a research note on Thursday, May 13th.

Shares of TSE:NPI opened at C$41.41 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.18, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 374.94. Northland Power has a fifty-two week low of C$32.46 and a fifty-two week high of C$51.45. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is C$41.05. The company has a market cap of C$9.32 billion and a P/E ratio of 34.65.

Northland Power (TSE:NPI) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 12th. The solar energy provider reported C$0.56 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.61 by C($0.05). The company had revenue of C$612.77 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$599.00 million. As a group, analysts expect that Northland Power will post 1.7200001 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 30th will be paid a $0.10 dividend. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.90%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 29th. Northland Power’s dividend payout ratio is currently 100.42%.

Northland Power Company Profile

Northland Power Inc, an independent power producer, develops, builds, owns, and operates clean and green power projects in North America, Europe, Latin America, and Asia. The company produces electricity from renewable resources, such as wind, solar, or hydro power, as well as clean burning natural gas and biomass for sale under power purchase agreements and other revenue arrangements.

