Northern Trust Corp Trims Stock Position in Omnicell, Inc. (NASDAQ:OMCL)

Northern Trust Corp lessened its holdings in Omnicell, Inc. (NASDAQ:OMCL) by 4.2% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 539,270 shares of the company’s stock after selling 23,491 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp’s holdings in Omnicell were worth $70,035,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in OMCL. Certified Advisory Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Omnicell in the first quarter valued at about $32,000. Vantage Consulting Group Inc purchased a new stake in shares of Omnicell in the fourth quarter valued at about $46,000. Archer Investment Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Omnicell by 50.0% in the fourth quarter. Archer Investment Corp now owns 450 shares of the company’s stock valued at $54,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares in the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio lifted its holdings in shares of Omnicell by 21.7% in the fourth quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 522 shares of the company’s stock valued at $63,000 after purchasing an additional 93 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Omnicell by 247.1% in the first quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC now owns 486 shares of the company’s stock valued at $63,000 after purchasing an additional 346 shares in the last quarter.

In other news, CFO Peter J. Kuipers sold 2,395 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $135.53, for a total value of $324,594.35. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 71,849 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,737,694.97. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 2.63% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on OMCL shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. started coverage on shares of Omnicell in a research note on Wednesday, June 9th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $146.00 price objective on the stock. Piper Sandler upped their price objective on shares of Omnicell from $152.00 to $188.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday. BTIG Research started coverage on shares of Omnicell in a research note on Monday, May 24th. They set a “buy” rating and a $165.00 price objective on the stock. Benchmark upped their price objective on shares of Omnicell from $155.00 to $160.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 30th. Finally, TheStreet downgraded shares of Omnicell from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Friday, April 30th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $133.75.

Shares of OMCL stock opened at $150.02 on Friday. Omnicell, Inc. has a one year low of $62.24 and a one year high of $151.00. The company has a quick ratio of 2.76, a current ratio of 3.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $139.52. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 194.83, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.89 and a beta of 1.06.

Omnicell (NASDAQ:OMCL) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The company reported $0.83 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.66 by $0.17. Omnicell had a net margin of 3.83% and a return on equity of 8.84%. The firm had revenue of $251.84 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $245.35 million. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Omnicell, Inc. will post 2.54 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Omnicell, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides medication management automation solutions and adherence tools for healthcare systems and pharmacies the United States and internationally. The company offers central pharmacy automation solutions, including automated storage and retrieval systems, such as XR2 Automated Central Pharmacy System, a building block of autonomous pharmacy vision; IV compounding robots and workflow management systems; inventory management software; and controlled substance management systems.

