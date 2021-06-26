Northern Trust Corp Trims Position in QTS Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:QTS)

Northern Trust Corp decreased its position in shares of QTS Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:QTS) by 8.6% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 1,176,280 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 111,009 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp owned 1.71% of QTS Realty Trust worth $72,977,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Truvestments Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of QTS Realty Trust during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Advisory Services Network LLC increased its position in QTS Realty Trust by 48.0% during the fourth quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 478 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 155 shares during the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC increased its position in QTS Realty Trust by 69.7% during the first quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 1,069 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $66,000 after purchasing an additional 439 shares during the last quarter. Clal Insurance Enterprises Holdings Ltd acquired a new position in QTS Realty Trust during the first quarter worth approximately $117,000. Finally, Van ECK Associates Corp increased its position in QTS Realty Trust by 39.4% during the fourth quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 2,575 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $159,000 after purchasing an additional 728 shares during the last quarter.

In other news, CEO Chad L. Williams sold 6,330 shares of QTS Realty Trust stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $67.08, for a total value of $424,616.40. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 226,727 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $15,208,847.16. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Chad L. Williams sold 1,100 shares of QTS Realty Trust stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $67.07, for a total transaction of $73,777.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 226,727 shares in the company, valued at approximately $15,206,579.89. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 12.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

QTS has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Barclays upped their price target on shares of QTS Realty Trust from $73.00 to $78.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 27th. Stifel Nicolaus lowered shares of QTS Realty Trust from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $76.00 to $78.00 in a research report on Tuesday, June 8th. Mizuho dropped their price objective on shares of QTS Realty Trust from $68.00 to $67.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, March 12th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Wells Fargo & Company lowered shares of QTS Realty Trust from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $78.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, June 9th. Finally, Truist Securities lowered shares of QTS Realty Trust from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $85.00 to $78.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 10th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $75.25.

QTS stock opened at $77.20 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.33, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a current ratio of 0.69. QTS Realty Trust, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $55.91 and a fifty-two week high of $78.65. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $68.10. The firm has a market cap of $5.31 billion, a PE ratio of -148.46 and a beta of 0.52.

QTS Realty Trust (NYSE:QTS) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 27th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.07) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.56 by ($0.63). QTS Realty Trust had a return on equity of 1.30% and a net margin of 2.80%. On average, analysts expect that QTS Realty Trust, Inc. will post 2.3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 7th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 18th will be paid a dividend of $0.50 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 17th. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.59%. QTS Realty Trust’s payout ratio is 70.42%.

QTS Realty Trust Company Profile

QTS Realty Trust, Inc (NYSE: QTS) is a leading provider of data center solutions across a diverse footprint spanning more than 7 million square feet of owned data center space throughout primarily North America and Europe. Through its software-defined technology platform, QTS is able to deliver secure, compliant infrastructure solutions, robust connectivity and premium customer service to leading hyperscale technology companies, enterprises, and government entities.

