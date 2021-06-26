Northern Trust Corp Sells 127,366 Shares of SL Green Realty Corp. (NYSE:SLG)

Northern Trust Corp lowered its position in SL Green Realty Corp. (NYSE:SLG) by 10.3% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,106,879 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 127,366 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp owned 1.57% of SL Green Realty worth $77,471,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Sterling Financial Planning Inc. bought a new position in shares of SL Green Realty in the 4th quarter worth approximately $30,000. Vantage Consulting Group Inc bought a new position in SL Green Realty during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $39,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC increased its position in SL Green Realty by 100.2% during the 1st quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 807 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $52,000 after buying an additional 404 shares in the last quarter. Albion Financial Group UT bought a new position in SL Green Realty during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $68,000. Finally, Marshall Wace North America L.P. bought a new position in SL Green Realty during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $72,000. 85.50% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE SLG opened at $82.50 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.33, a PEG ratio of 3.72 and a beta of 1.65. The company has a quick ratio of 3.35, a current ratio of 3.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $76.62. SL Green Realty Corp. has a fifty-two week low of $40.47 and a fifty-two week high of $85.65.

SL Green Realty (NYSE:SLG) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, April 20th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.11) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.16) by $0.05. The company had revenue of $226.10 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $188.22 million. SL Green Realty had a return on equity of 4.79% and a net margin of 25.79%. SL Green Realty’s quarterly revenue was down 28.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.51 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that SL Green Realty Corp. will post 6.55 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 30th will be issued a dividend of $0.3033 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 29th. This represents a $3.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.41%. SL Green Realty’s dividend payout ratio is presently 51.20%.

A number of analysts have commented on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on SL Green Realty from $66.00 to $77.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Friday. Piper Sandler lifted their target price on SL Green Realty from $75.00 to $88.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, June 14th. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on SL Green Realty in a report on Monday, June 14th. They issued a “peer perform” rating and a $90.00 target price for the company. Robert W. Baird restated a “hold” rating on shares of SL Green Realty in a research note on Tuesday, April 27th. Finally, Bank of America restated an “underperform” rating and issued a $70.00 price target (down from $74.00) on shares of SL Green Realty in a research note on Tuesday, April 20th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. SL Green Realty presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $70.80.

About SL Green Realty

SL Green Realty Corp., an S&P 500 company and Manhattan's largest office landlord, is a fully integrated real estate investment trust, or REIT, that is focused primarily on acquiring, managing and maximizing value of Manhattan commercial properties. As of December 31, 2020, SL Green held interests in 88 buildings totaling 38.2 million square feet.

