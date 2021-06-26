Northern Trust Corp Sells 1,094,268 Shares of Physicians Realty Trust (NYSE:DOC)

Northern Trust Corp lessened its stake in shares of Physicians Realty Trust (NYSE:DOC) by 20.4% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,263,148 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 1,094,268 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp owned approximately 1.98% of Physicians Realty Trust worth $75,330,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of DOC. Norges Bank bought a new position in Physicians Realty Trust during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $54,381,000. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Physicians Realty Trust by 2.9% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 30,782,017 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $543,919,000 after purchasing an additional 878,391 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in shares of Physicians Realty Trust by 407.4% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,084,917 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $19,311,000 after purchasing an additional 871,119 shares in the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its holdings in shares of Physicians Realty Trust by 9.2% in the 1st quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 8,570,070 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $151,433,000 after purchasing an additional 722,876 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Boston Trust Walden Corp increased its holdings in shares of Physicians Realty Trust by 82.5% in the 1st quarter. Boston Trust Walden Corp now owns 1,558,925 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $27,546,000 after purchasing an additional 704,856 shares in the last quarter. 87.91% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NYSE:DOC opened at $18.98 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 2.94, a quick ratio of 2.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $18.63. The company has a market capitalization of $4.09 billion, a PE ratio of 61.23, a PEG ratio of 2.66 and a beta of 0.80. Physicians Realty Trust has a 52 week low of $16.42 and a 52 week high of $20.13.

Physicians Realty Trust (NYSE:DOC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.08 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.27 by ($0.19). The business had revenue of $113.34 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $112.59 million. Physicians Realty Trust had a net margin of 15.54% and a return on equity of 2.53%. Physicians Realty Trust’s revenue was up 5.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.26 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that Physicians Realty Trust will post 1.1 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 16th. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 2nd will be issued a dividend of $0.23 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 1st. This represents a $0.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.85%. Physicians Realty Trust’s dividend payout ratio is presently 87.62%.

A number of research firms have commented on DOC. Zacks Investment Research raised Physicians Realty Trust from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, March 1st. Robert W. Baird downgraded Physicians Realty Trust from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $19.00 to $20.00 in a research note on Monday, June 14th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upgraded Physicians Realty Trust from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $20.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 15th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. Physicians Realty Trust presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $20.00.

Physicians Realty Trust is a self-managed healthcare real estate company organized to acquire, selectively develop, own and manage healthcare properties that are leased to physicians, hospitals and healthcare delivery systems. The Company invests in real estate that is integral to providing high quality healthcare.

