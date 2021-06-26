Northern Trust Corp Raises Holdings in 10x Genomics, Inc. (NASDAQ:TXG)

Northern Trust Corp boosted its stake in shares of 10x Genomics, Inc. (NASDAQ:TXG) by 3.3% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 408,863 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 13,132 shares during the quarter. Northern Trust Corp owned 0.38% of 10x Genomics worth $74,003,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Clarus Group Inc. purchased a new stake in 10x Genomics in the 1st quarter worth approximately $14,459,000. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in 10x Genomics by 2.8% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,307,139 shares of the company’s stock worth $960,591,000 after buying an additional 144,119 shares during the period. Baillie Gifford & Co. lifted its holdings in 10x Genomics by 80.1% in the 1st quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 1,396,126 shares of the company’s stock worth $252,698,000 after buying an additional 621,106 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. lifted its holdings in 10x Genomics by 285.3% in the 1st quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 1,221,189 shares of the company’s stock worth $221,035,000 after buying an additional 904,239 shares during the period. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in 10x Genomics by 7.9% in the 4th quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 1,080,745 shares of the company’s stock worth $153,034,000 after buying an additional 79,339 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 68.71% of the company’s stock.

Get 10x Genomics alerts:

In related news, insider Benjamin J. Hindson sold 41,666 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $184.54, for a total transaction of $7,689,043.64. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 78,302 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,449,851.08. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Bradford Crutchfield sold 17,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $185.89, for a total value of $3,160,130.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 51,608 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,593,411.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 240,235 shares of company stock valued at $44,036,066. 11.57% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ:TXG opened at $189.73 on Friday. 10x Genomics, Inc. has a 52-week low of $83.37 and a 52-week high of $203.64. The company has a market cap of $20.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -37.64 and a beta of 1.29. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $177.49.

10x Genomics (NASDAQ:TXG) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The company reported ($0.11) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.27) by $0.16. 10x Genomics had a negative return on equity of 13.90% and a negative net margin of 160.22%. The firm had revenue of $105.82 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $102.75 million. On average, research analysts predict that 10x Genomics, Inc. will post -0.75 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on TXG shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded 10x Genomics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, March 25th. William Blair started coverage on 10x Genomics in a report on Monday, March 15th. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $183.70.

About 10x Genomics

10x Genomics, Inc, a life science technology company, develops and sells instruments, consumables, and software for analyzing biological systems in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, China, and the Asia Pacific. The company provides chromium and chromium connect instruments, microfluidic chips, slides, reagents, and other consumables products.

Featured Article: Why do companies engage in swaps?

Receive News & Ratings for 10x Genomics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for 10x Genomics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.