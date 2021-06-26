Northern Trust Corp Buys 79,513 Shares of First Industrial Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:FR)

Northern Trust Corp boosted its stake in shares of First Industrial Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:FR) by 5.1% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,638,273 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 79,513 shares during the quarter. Northern Trust Corp owned about 1.27% of First Industrial Realty Trust worth $75,016,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of FR. Aperio Group LLC boosted its position in shares of First Industrial Realty Trust by 10.7% during the fourth quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 61,326 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,584,000 after buying an additional 5,933 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its position in shares of First Industrial Realty Trust by 22.9% during the fourth quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 140,641 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $5,910,000 after buying an additional 26,217 shares during the period. ProShare Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of First Industrial Realty Trust by 6.3% during the fourth quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 25,858 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,089,000 after buying an additional 1,535 shares during the period. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. boosted its position in shares of First Industrial Realty Trust by 5.7% during the fourth quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 42,935 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,809,000 after buying an additional 2,304 shares during the period. Finally, Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund boosted its holdings in shares of First Industrial Realty Trust by 106.5% in the fourth quarter. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund now owns 9,090 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $383,000 after purchasing an additional 4,687 shares during the period. 96.60% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get First Industrial Realty Trust alerts:

In other First Industrial Realty Trust news, CFO Scott A. Musil sold 10,800 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.24, for a total value of $531,792.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 92,528 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,556,078.72. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Peter Schultz sold 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, April 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.82, for a total transaction of $747,300.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 96,424 shares in the company, valued at $4,803,843.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 40,800 shares of company stock worth $2,017,992. 1.29% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of FR stock opened at $53.43 on Friday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $50.79. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.90 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.62 and a beta of 0.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80, a quick ratio of 2.14 and a current ratio of 2.14. First Industrial Realty Trust, Inc. has a 12-month low of $36.53 and a 12-month high of $53.92.

First Industrial Realty Trust (NYSE:FR) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 20th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.46 by $0.02. First Industrial Realty Trust had a return on equity of 11.43% and a net margin of 47.92%. The business had revenue of $116.50 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $112.68 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.45 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 5.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that First Industrial Realty Trust, Inc. will post 1.91 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 19th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 30th will be given a $0.27 dividend. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.02%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 29th. First Industrial Realty Trust’s payout ratio is 58.70%.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on FR shares. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on First Industrial Realty Trust from $51.00 to $58.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 1st. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded First Industrial Realty Trust from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $44.00 to $46.00 in a report on Thursday, March 25th. Scotiabank upgraded First Industrial Realty Trust from a “sector underperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $41.00 to $52.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 25th. Mizuho upped their target price on First Industrial Realty Trust from $48.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 21st. Finally, Wolfe Research started coverage on First Industrial Realty Trust in a report on Monday, June 14th. They set a “peer perform” rating and a $54.00 target price for the company. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $48.44.

First Industrial Realty Trust Company Profile

First Industrial Realty Trust, Inc (NYSE: FR) is a leading fully integrated owner, operator, and developer of industrial real estate with a track record of providing industry-leading customer service to multinational corporations and regional customers. Across major markets in the United States, our local market experts manage, lease, buy, (re)develop, and sell bulk and regional distribution centers, light industrial, and other industrial facility types.

See Also: How do investors use RSI to grade stocks?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for First Industrial Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:FR).

Receive News & Ratings for First Industrial Realty Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Industrial Realty Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.