Northern Oil and Gas, Inc. Expected to Earn Q2 2021 Earnings of $0.76 Per Share (NYSEAMERICAN:NOG)

Northern Oil and Gas, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:NOG) – Piper Sandler issued their Q2 2021 earnings estimates for Northern Oil and Gas in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, June 23rd. Piper Sandler analyst M. Lear forecasts that the energy company will post earnings per share of $0.76 for the quarter. Piper Sandler currently has a “Neutral” rating and a $22.00 target price on the stock. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for Northern Oil and Gas’ Q3 2021 earnings at $0.75 EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at $0.78 EPS, FY2021 earnings at $2.93 EPS, Q1 2022 earnings at $0.81 EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at $0.72 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $0.72 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $0.71 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $2.96 EPS.

Northern Oil and Gas (NYSEAMERICAN:NOG) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The energy company reported $0.62 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.53 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $157.33 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $134.67 million.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently weighed in on the company. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell began coverage on Northern Oil and Gas in a research note on Friday, April 16th. They set a “buy” rating and a $17.00 target price for the company. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price target on Northern Oil and Gas from $20.00 to $21.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 17th. Bank of America initiated coverage on Northern Oil and Gas in a report on Monday, June 21st. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Raymond James increased their price objective on Northern Oil and Gas from $24.00 to $27.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, June 18th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on Northern Oil and Gas from $19.00 to $21.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, June 17th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $16.83.

Shares of NOG stock opened at $20.54 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.24 billion, a PE ratio of -0.64, a P/E/G ratio of 0.24 and a beta of 2.75. The company has a 50 day moving average of $8.60. Northern Oil and Gas has a 1 year low of $3.35 and a 1 year high of $20.60.

The firm also recently disclosed a — dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 30th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 30th will be paid a $0.03 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 29th. This represents a yield of 0.62%.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in NOG. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Northern Oil and Gas during the 1st quarter valued at $35,000. HN Saltoro Capital LP purchased a new position in shares of Northern Oil and Gas during the 1st quarter valued at $66,000. Schroder Investment Management Group purchased a new position in shares of Northern Oil and Gas during the 4th quarter valued at $95,000. Royal Bank of Canada grew its position in shares of Northern Oil and Gas by 788.2% during the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 9,077 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $110,000 after purchasing an additional 8,055 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Northern Oil and Gas during the 1st quarter valued at $137,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 51.60% of the company’s stock.

About Northern Oil and Gas

Northern Oil and Gas, Inc, an independent energy company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, exploitation, development, and production of crude oil and natural gas properties in the United States. The company primarily holds interests in the Bakken and Three Forks formations in the Williston Basin of North Dakota and Montana.

