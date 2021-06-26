Northern 3 VCT (LON:NTN) Sets New 1-Year High Following Dividend Announcement

Northern 3 VCT (LON:NTN)’s stock price reached a new 52-week high during trading on Thursday after the company announced a dividend. The stock traded as high as GBX 101.50 ($1.33) and last traded at GBX 100 ($1.31), with a volume of 13784 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at GBX 98.50 ($1.29).

The newly announced dividend which will be paid on Friday, August 27th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 12th will be issued a GBX 7 ($0.09) dividend. This is a positive change from Northern 3 VCT’s previous dividend of $2.00. This represents a yield of 7.11%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 12th. Northern 3 VCT’s dividend payout ratio is currently 0.44%.

The stock’s fifty day moving average is GBX 91.74. The firm has a market cap of £111.49 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.11.

Northern 3 VCT PLC is a venture capital trust specializing in direct and fund of funds investments. Within direct, the fund seeks to invest in middle market, later stage, mature and growth capital. Within fund of funds, it makes private equity fund investments. The fund invests in all sectors. It typically invests in the United Kingdom.

