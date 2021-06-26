Niu Technologies (NASDAQ:NIU) Receives $40.92 Average Price Target from Brokerages

Shares of Niu Technologies (NASDAQ:NIU) have earned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the nine ratings firms that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month price objective among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $40.92.

A number of analysts have issued reports on NIU shares. Zacks Investment Research raised Niu Technologies from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 16th. Piper Sandler raised their price target on Niu Technologies from $38.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, April 15th. Daiwa Capital Markets initiated coverage on Niu Technologies in a report on Friday, March 5th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $41.50 price target for the company. Citigroup raised their price target on Niu Technologies in a report on Wednesday, March 3rd. Finally, TheStreet lowered Niu Technologies from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 10th.

Get Niu Technologies alerts:

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of NIU. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. lifted its stake in Niu Technologies by 44.2% during the fourth quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 308,354 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,649,000 after purchasing an additional 94,490 shares during the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. purchased a new position in Niu Technologies during the 4th quarter valued at about $1,249,000. New York State Common Retirement Fund purchased a new position in Niu Technologies during the 4th quarter valued at about $1,818,000. Seven Eight Capital LP purchased a new position in Niu Technologies during the 4th quarter valued at about $365,000. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its holdings in Niu Technologies by 174.7% during the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 10,808 shares of the company’s stock valued at $303,000 after purchasing an additional 6,873 shares during the period. 25.35% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NASDAQ:NIU traded up $0.36 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $31.19. The stock had a trading volume of 348,521 shares, compared to its average volume of 619,958. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $32.85. Niu Technologies has a 12-month low of $14.62 and a 12-month high of $53.38. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.38 billion, a PE ratio of 89.12, a P/E/G ratio of 1.94 and a beta of 0.73.

Niu Technologies Company Profile

Niu Technologies designs, manufactures, and sells smart electric-scooters in the People's Republic of China. The company offers NQi, MQi, UQi, and Gova series e-scooters; RQi and TQi series urban commuter electric motorcycles; NIU Aero series professional mountain and road bicycles; and NIU kick-scooter series kick-scooter and other micro-mobility solutions under the NIU brand name.

Read More: Are 12b-1 Fees Affecting Your Mutual Fund Performance?

Receive News & Ratings for Niu Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Niu Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.