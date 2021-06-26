NIKE (NYSE:NKE) Price Target Raised to $175.00 at Pivotal Research

NIKE (NYSE:NKE) had its target price raised by Pivotal Research from $167.00 to $175.00 in a research report released on Friday morning, PriceTargets.com reports. They currently have a buy rating on the footwear maker’s stock.

Several other brokerages have also issued reports on NKE. Citigroup lowered NIKE from a buy rating to a neutral rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $140.00 to $160.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 20th. Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on NIKE from $168.00 to $170.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Monday, March 15th. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price objective on NIKE from $192.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Friday. Credit Suisse Group reiterated a buy rating and issued a $165.00 price objective on shares of NIKE in a research report on Friday, June 18th. Finally, HSBC upped their price target on NIKE from $158.00 to $162.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 31st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and thirty have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $168.63.

Shares of NYSE:NKE opened at $154.35 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $243.87 billion, a PE ratio of 72.81, a P/E/G ratio of 1.66 and a beta of 0.85. NIKE has a 1-year low of $93.57 and a 1-year high of $154.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 2.78 and a quick ratio of 2.02. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $133.42.

NIKE (NYSE:NKE) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, June 23rd. The footwear maker reported $0.93 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.51 by $0.42. The company had revenue of $12.30 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.02 billion. NIKE had a return on equity of 34.41% and a net margin of 8.90%. NIKE’s revenue was up 94.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted ($0.51) EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that NIKE will post 3.14 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 1st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 1st will be paid a dividend of $0.275 per share. This represents a $1.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.71%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 28th. NIKE’s payout ratio is 59.46%.

In other news, COO Andrew Campion sold 14,307 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $133.20, for a total transaction of $1,905,692.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Matthew Friend sold 9,032 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $133.20, for a total value of $1,203,062.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 41,727 shares of company stock worth $5,542,232 over the last three months. Insiders own 3.80% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of NKE. OLD Mission Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of NIKE during the third quarter worth about $338,000. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of NIKE by 356.3% during the fourth quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 327,249 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $46,296,000 after acquiring an additional 255,528 shares during the last quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC raised its position in shares of NIKE by 35.8% during the fourth quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 8,723 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $1,234,000 after acquiring an additional 2,300 shares during the last quarter. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of NIKE by 11.0% during the fourth quarter. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,192 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $310,000 after acquiring an additional 217 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Plancorp LLC raised its position in shares of NIKE by 4.0% during the fourth quarter. Plancorp LLC now owns 8,299 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $1,174,000 after acquiring an additional 317 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 64.69% of the company’s stock.

NIKE, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, markets, and sells athletic footwear, apparel, equipment, and accessories worldwide. The company offers NIKE brand products in six categories, including running, NIKE basketball, the Jordan brand, football, training, and sportswear. It also markets products designed for kids, as well as for other athletic and recreational uses, such as American football, baseball, cricket, golf, lacrosse, skateboarding, tennis, volleyball, walking, wrestling, and other outdoor activities; and apparel with licensed college and professional team and league logos, as well as sells sports apparel.

