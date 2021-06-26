NewEdge Wealth LLC Invests $287,000 in Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS)

NewEdge Wealth LLC purchased a new position in Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 3,697 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $287,000.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC bought a new position in shares of Morgan Stanley in the 1st quarter worth $25,000. Close Asset Management Ltd bought a new position in shares of Morgan Stanley during the 1st quarter valued at $26,000. Alpha DNA Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Morgan Stanley during the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Morgan Stanley during the 1st quarter valued at $31,000. Finally, Valley Brook Capital Group bought a new position in shares of Morgan Stanley during the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. 84.47% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, insider Daniel A. Simkowitz sold 73,162 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.06, for a total value of $5,857,349.72. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 267,915 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $21,449,274.90. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.23% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms recently commented on MS. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on shares of Morgan Stanley in a report on Wednesday, June 9th. They set a “buy” rating and a $108.00 target price on the stock. Bank of America increased their target price on shares of Morgan Stanley from $92.00 to $105.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, June 4th. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $98.00 target price on shares of Morgan Stanley in a report on Tuesday, April 20th. UBS Group increased their target price on shares of Morgan Stanley from $84.00 to $92.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 1st. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on shares of Morgan Stanley from $78.00 to $82.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, April 19th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $84.42.

NYSE:MS opened at $88.40 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $86.95. Morgan Stanley has a 12 month low of $45.86 and a 12 month high of $94.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.16, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a current ratio of 0.73. The stock has a market cap of $164.48 billion, a PE ratio of 11.21, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.84 and a beta of 1.56.

Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 15th. The financial services provider reported $2.19 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.72 by $0.47. Morgan Stanley had a net margin of 23.73% and a return on equity of 15.44%. The firm had revenue of $15.72 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13.48 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.01 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 65.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts expect that Morgan Stanley will post 7.02 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 14th. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 30th were given a $0.35 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, April 29th. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.58%. Morgan Stanley’s dividend payout ratio is 21.28%.

About Morgan Stanley

Morgan Stanley, a financial holding company, provides various financial products and services to corporations, governments, financial institutions, and individuals in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and Asia. The company operates through Institutional Securities, Wealth Management, and Investment Management segments.

