NewEdge Wealth LLC Invests $256,000 in Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical Inc. (NASDAQ:RARE)

NewEdge Wealth LLC bought a new position in shares of Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical Inc. (NASDAQ:RARE) during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 2,250 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock, valued at approximately $256,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Westpac Banking Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical by 16.3% during the first quarter. Westpac Banking Corp now owns 50,571 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $5,758,000 after purchasing an additional 7,100 shares during the period. Clearbridge Investments LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical by 5.4% during the fourth quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 1,875,317 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $259,600,000 after purchasing an additional 96,339 shares during the period. AtonRa Partners acquired a new stake in shares of Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical during the fourth quarter worth $2,443,000. Credit Suisse AG lifted its holdings in shares of Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical by 30.2% during the fourth quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 93,906 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $13,000,000 after purchasing an additional 21,771 shares during the period. Finally, New York State Common Retirement Fund lifted its holdings in shares of Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical by 12.8% during the fourth quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 147,806 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $20,461,000 after purchasing an additional 16,812 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 99.83% of the company’s stock.

Shares of RARE stock opened at $93.83 on Friday. Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $72.43 and a fifty-two week high of $179.65. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.33 billion, a PE ratio of -30.07 and a beta of 1.91. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $103.89.

Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical (NASDAQ:RARE) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 4th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($2.03) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.25) by ($0.78). The company had revenue of $99.40 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $77.21 million. Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical had a negative return on equity of 38.24% and a negative net margin of 60.96%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 173.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted ($2.05) EPS. Equities analysts expect that Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical Inc. will post -6.22 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms have commented on RARE. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical from $170.00 to $156.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. Evercore ISI raised Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $144.00 target price for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. Citigroup raised Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $160.00 to $151.00 in a report on Thursday, May 6th. SVB Leerink began coverage on Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical in a report on Sunday, May 9th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $178.00 target price for the company. Finally, Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell raised Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $160.00 to $151.00 in a report on Thursday, May 6th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $144.41.

In related news, CEO Emil D. Kakkis sold 30,000 shares of Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $107.80, for a total transaction of $3,234,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Dennis Karl Huang sold 363 shares of Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $113.68, for a total value of $41,265.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 38,239 shares of company stock valued at $4,106,722. 6.70% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the identification, acquisition, development, and commercialization of novel products for the treatment of rare and ultra-rare genetic diseases in the United States. Its biologic products include Crysvita (burosumab), an antibody targeting fibroblast growth factor 23 for the treatment of X-linked hypophosphatemia, as well as tumor-induced osteomalacia; Mepsevii, an enzyme replacement therapy for the treatment of children and adults with Mucopolysaccharidosis VII; and Dojolvi for treating long-chain fatty acid oxidation disorders.

