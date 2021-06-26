NewEdge Wealth LLC Invests $134,000 in ImmunoGen, Inc. (NASDAQ:IMGN)

NewEdge Wealth LLC purchased a new position in shares of ImmunoGen, Inc. (NASDAQ:IMGN) in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm purchased 16,560 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock, valued at approximately $134,000.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in IMGN. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in ImmunoGen by 7.6% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 16,305,586 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $132,073,000 after purchasing an additional 1,149,004 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in ImmunoGen by 158.7% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,646,239 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $29,968,000 after purchasing an additional 2,850,590 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in ImmunoGen by 15.4% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 3,516,791 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $28,486,000 after acquiring an additional 470,188 shares during the period. Orbimed Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in ImmunoGen during the 4th quarter worth about $16,473,000. Finally, Northern Trust Corp grew its holdings in ImmunoGen by 2.9% during the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 2,118,275 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $13,663,000 after acquiring an additional 59,250 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 91.37% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:IMGN opened at $6.96 on Friday. ImmunoGen, Inc. has a 52 week low of $3.38 and a 52 week high of $10.88. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $6.81.

ImmunoGen (NASDAQ:IMGN) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 10th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.17) EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.19) by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $15.70 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $17.52 million. ImmunoGen had a negative net margin of 36.62% and a negative return on equity of 169.72%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that ImmunoGen, Inc. will post -0.75 earnings per share for the current year.

IMGN has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. William Blair reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of ImmunoGen in a research report on Monday, May 10th. TheStreet cut shares of ImmunoGen from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Friday, March 26th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. ImmunoGen has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $10.00.

ImmunoGen Profile

ImmunoGen, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, develops antibody-drug conjugate (ADC) therapies to treat cancer. Its product candidates include mirvetuximab soravtansine, an ADC targeting folate-receptor alpha, which is in Phase III clinical trial for the treatment of platinum-resistant ovarian cancer; and IMGN632, a CD123-targeting ADC that is in Phase I clinical trial for treating AML and blastic plasmacytoid dendritic cell neoplasm.

