NewEdge Wealth LLC Buys New Stake in The Williams Companies, Inc. (NYSE:WMB)

NewEdge Wealth LLC bought a new stake in shares of The Williams Companies, Inc. (NYSE:WMB) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 9,580 shares of the pipeline company’s stock, valued at approximately $227,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. CVA Family Office LLC purchased a new position in The Williams Companies during the first quarter valued at $26,000. Abundance Wealth Counselors purchased a new position in The Williams Companies during the first quarter valued at $29,000. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in The Williams Companies during the first quarter valued at $36,000. Security National Trust Co. lifted its position in The Williams Companies by 136.8% during the first quarter. Security National Trust Co. now owns 1,835 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 1,060 shares during the last quarter. Finally, GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC bought a new position in The Williams Companies during the first quarter valued at $44,000. 82.98% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several research firms have commented on WMB. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of The Williams Companies from $26.00 to $28.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, March 22nd. TD Securities raised their target price on shares of The Williams Companies from $25.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. Mizuho raised their target price on shares of The Williams Companies from $27.00 to $29.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. Scotiabank upgraded shares of The Williams Companies from a “sector perform” rating to a “sector outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, March 4th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on shares of The Williams Companies from $28.00 to $29.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $26.92.

NYSE WMB opened at $26.78 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.46. The stock has a market cap of $32.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.49, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.46 and a beta of 1.49. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $25.99. The Williams Companies, Inc. has a one year low of $18.04 and a one year high of $28.35.

The Williams Companies (NYSE:WMB) last released its earnings results on Sunday, May 2nd. The pipeline company reported $0.35 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.29 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $2.61 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.89 billion. The Williams Companies had a net margin of 13.70% and a return on equity of 9.84%. The Williams Companies’s revenue for the quarter was up 36.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned ($0.43) EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that The Williams Companies, Inc. will post 1.2 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 28th. Investors of record on Friday, June 11th will be paid a $0.41 dividend. This represents a $1.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.12%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 10th. The Williams Companies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 149.09%.

The Williams Companies Profile

The Williams Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an energy infrastructure company primarily in the United States. It operates through Transmission & Gulf of Mexico, Northeast G&P, and West segments. The Transmission & Gulf of Mexico segment comprises Transco and Northwest natural gas pipelines; and natural gas gathering and processing, and crude oil production handling and transportation assets in the Gulf Coast region.

