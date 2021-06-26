NewEdge Wealth LLC Acquires New Shares in Waste Connections, Inc. (NYSE:WCN)

NewEdge Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in Waste Connections, Inc. (NYSE:WCN) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 3,131 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $338,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Acadian Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Waste Connections during the 1st quarter worth about $32,000. Arcadia Investment Management Corp MI bought a new position in Waste Connections during the 1st quarter worth about $43,000. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC bought a new position in Waste Connections during the 4th quarter worth about $51,000. Fifth Third Bancorp increased its holdings in Waste Connections by 1,637.9% during the 1st quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 504 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $54,000 after purchasing an additional 475 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Truvestments Capital LLC increased its holdings in Waste Connections by 30.8% during the 4th quarter. Truvestments Capital LLC now owns 693 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $71,000 after purchasing an additional 163 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.72% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:WCN opened at $120.14 on Friday. Waste Connections, Inc. has a 52-week low of $90.32 and a 52-week high of $124.95. The firm has a market cap of $31.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 141.34, a P/E/G ratio of 3.02 and a beta of 0.70. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $120.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 1.36 and a quick ratio of 1.36.

Waste Connections (NYSE:WCN) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The business services provider reported $0.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.67 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $1.40 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.38 billion. Waste Connections had a net margin of 4.04% and a return on equity of 10.54%. Waste Connections’s revenue was up 3.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.65 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that Waste Connections, Inc. will post 3.14 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 26th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 12th were given a dividend of $0.205 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, May 11th. This represents a $0.82 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.68%. Waste Connections’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 12.88%.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. Raymond James increased their price objective on shares of Waste Connections from $132.00 to $136.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 30th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Waste Connections from $120.00 to $131.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, April 30th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on shares of Waste Connections from $113.00 to $129.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, April 30th. BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on shares of Waste Connections from $118.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, March 29th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on shares of Waste Connections from $115.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. Eleven research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $120.17.

In other Waste Connections news, VP Susan Netherton sold 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $120.33, for a total transaction of $300,825.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 6,101 shares in the company, valued at $734,133.33. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, VP Patrick James Shea sold 11,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $120.35, for a total transaction of $1,323,850.00. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 16,620 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,000,217. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.35% of the company’s stock.

Waste Connections

Waste Connections, Inc provides waste collection, transfer, disposal, and recycling services in the United States and Canada. The company operates through five segments: Southern, Western, Eastern, Canada, Central, and Corporate. It offers collection services to residential, commercial, municipal, industrial, and E&P customers; landfill disposal services; and recycling services for various recyclable materials, including compost, cardboard, mixed paper, plastic containers, glass bottles, and ferrous and aluminum metals.

