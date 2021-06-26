New York State Common Retirement Fund Has $1.99 Million Holdings in EnPro Industries, Inc. (NYSE:NPO)

New York State Common Retirement Fund lifted its holdings in EnPro Industries, Inc. (NYSE:NPO) by 23.8% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 23,282 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 4,482 shares during the quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund’s holdings in EnPro Industries were worth $1,985,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in NPO. ProShare Advisors LLC acquired a new position in EnPro Industries during the 4th quarter worth $376,000. EAM Global Investors LLC acquired a new position in EnPro Industries during the 1st quarter worth $2,320,000. Citigroup Inc. lifted its position in EnPro Industries by 39.5% during the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 13,828 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,044,000 after acquiring an additional 3,915 shares during the last quarter. Wakefield Asset Management LLLP acquired a new position in EnPro Industries during the 1st quarter worth $744,000. Finally, Royce & Associates LP lifted its position in EnPro Industries by 87.0% during the 1st quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 239,747 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $20,443,000 after acquiring an additional 111,529 shares during the last quarter. 93.90% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other EnPro Industries news, Director Thomas M. Botts acquired 2,137 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 18th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $93.49 per share, for a total transaction of $199,788.13. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 5,669 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $529,994.81. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 1.38% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the stock. KeyCorp boosted their target price on shares of EnPro Industries from $108.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 8th. Sidoti initiated coverage on shares of EnPro Industries in a research report on Wednesday, April 7th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, Oppenheimer upped their price objective on shares of EnPro Industries from $100.00 to $110.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 2nd.

NYSE:NPO opened at $97.11 on Friday. EnPro Industries, Inc. has a 12-month low of $43.65 and a 12-month high of $99.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 2.95 and a quick ratio of 2.27. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -122.92 and a beta of 1.63. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $92.10.

EnPro Industries (NYSE:NPO) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, May 7th. The industrial products company reported $1.37 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.95 by $0.42. The firm had revenue of $279.30 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $261.90 million. EnPro Industries had a negative net margin of 1.52% and a positive return on equity of 7.30%. Equities research analysts expect that EnPro Industries, Inc. will post 4.96 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 16th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 2nd were paid a dividend of $0.27 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, June 1st. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.11%. EnPro Industries’s dividend payout ratio is 26.54%.

EnPro Industries, Inc engages in the design, development, manufacture, marketing, and service of engineered industrial products worldwide. It operates through three segments: Sealing Technologies, Advanced Surface Technologies, and Engineered Materials. The Sealing Technologies segment offers single-use hygienic seals, tubing, components and assemblies; metallic, non-metallic, and composite material gaskets; compression packing products; hydraulic components; expansion joints; pipeline casing spacers/isolators; and dynamic, flange, resilient metal, elastomeric, and custom-engineered mechanical seals for chemical and petrochemical processing, pulp and paper processing, power generation, food and pharmaceutical processing, primary metal manufacturing, mining, water and waste treatment, heavy-duty trucking, aerospace, medical, filtration, and semiconductor fabrication industries.

